Greenville County, SC

Deputies tell public to stop having sex in South Carolina park

By Sydney Broadus
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are telling the public to stop having sex in a Greenville County park.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints over the years regarding people meeting up for sex in the parking lot, in the woods and out in the open at Pelham Falls Park, located on E. Phillips Road, in Greer.

The sheriff’s office said they have conducted extra patrols, canvassed the area and conducted several undercover operations throughout the years.

While they have made some arrests, the problem has continued, deputies said. As a result, innocent bystanders, including children, have witnessed this activity.

    Pelham Mill Park (Source: 7NEWS)
    Pelham Mill Park (Source: 7NEWS)

“Under no circumstance should a young child or community member who is trying to enjoy a peaceful day at a park have to be exposed to this sort of activity. We are continuing our efforts to patrol the area and to identify those who are blatantly exposing themselves and engaging in illegal sexual activity, but we also need the community’s help with reporting this suspicious behavior. More importantly, I want to speak to the people who are committing these acts and simply let them know, that we are familiar with the apps you use to engage in this activity, we know your intentions, and to STOP. There are appropriate places to engage in adult activities, and a public place is not that area. We must think about others when we act, and I ask the community to be considerate of one another and especially our youth.”

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Hobart Lewis

If anyone in the community witnesses such activity, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210.

