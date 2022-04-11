ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Morrison government wants farmers to profit from looking after the land – but will anyone want to pay?

By Felicity Deane, Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065DA9_0f62c7MC00
Shutterstock

The richness of Earth’s plant and animal species is rapidly declining. In Australia, responsibility for this biodiversity loss lies in many quarters – including agriculture.

To help address the problem, the federal government is pursuing a “biodiversity stewardship” policy to encourage farmers and other landholders to adopt practices that benefit native species, by financially rewarding them for their efforts.

Farmers who restore, enhance or protect biodiversity will receive credits, which can then be sold on private markets.

But a bill before parliament reveals the scheme devised by the Morrison government is potentially problematic. It may fail on two counts: to protect biodiversity and to create new income for farmers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QX2i_0f62c7MC00
The government says landholders should be rewarded for boosting biodiversity. Pictured: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud speak to a farmer. Lukas Coch/AAP

Will demand meet supply?

The government says farmers already help maintain biodiversity, but to date have not earned income from these efforts.

The bill allows for the supply of tradeable biodiversity “certificates” issued by the government to landholders who, for example, plant native tree species or actively manage their land to protect existing vegetation.

Introducing the bill to Parliament, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said it would:

“position Australia’s national biodiversity market as a trusted way to invest in robust and assured biodiversity benefits […] It will bring together interest from farmers, on the supply side, and corporate and philanthropic buyers, on the demand side.”

But in reality, there is no guarantee demand for the credits will meet supply.

Biodiversity credits are not products that a business or person needs. Unless a business is seeking to actively boost its environmental credentials, demand for biodiversity credits comes largely from government intervention.

The experience of the United Kingdom shows how governments can create genuine demand for biodiversity credits. In 2021, the UK passed legislation declaring a net gain in biodiversity was required before a development could receive planning permission .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpsrF_0f62c7MC00
In the UK, planning legislation stimulates demand for biodiversity credits. Shutterstock

It means, for example, a project which requires cutting down native trees could buy biodiversity credits from farmers to not just compensate for the damage, but leave nature in an overall better state.

No such “net gain” mandate exists in Australia. But federal environment law does include requirements for projects to offset damage caused.

The market proposal for Australia’s biodiversity credits makes reference to this. But it overlooks one important factor.

Under federal law, offsets only apply where the actions to boost biodiversity directly benefit the part of nature being damaged.

For example, say a housing project requires destroying a forest where koalas live. That damage is only offset if that same type of forest is planted or restored somewhere else where koalas will benefit.

But under the proposed biodiversity stewardship scheme, credits will represent different projects – and therefore different environmental benefits. In industry speak, such credits are known as “non-fungible”.

This runs a real risk that the credits on offer from farmers may not match what the market wants.

Read more: A major report excoriated Australia's environment laws. Sussan Ley's response is confused and risky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1ikx_0f62c7MC00
Land clearing can damage the habitat of native species such as koalas. The Wilderness Society

A subsidy by another name?

Another option proposed under the bill involves the government directly purchasing biodiversity credits – at a potential cost of A$2 billion dollars a year for the next 30 years.

Direct government funding of such schemes is not without merit. Biodiversity is a public good and the benefits of conserving it are widespread. So the conservation costs must be similarly spread.

But such funding means the biodiversity market proposal could be considered a subsidy scheme – and so may be seen as flouting global trade rules.

The government has been at pains to emphasise the bill is not about displacing prime farmland. Actions for which farmers are paid are intended to take place on land that’s not agriculturally productive.

But under World Trade Organisation rules, agricultural subsidies can only replace existing income. So, if the Australian government foots the bill for credits, the scheme suddenly resembles a subsidy which is disallowed under our global obligations .

And finally, direct government funding of the scheme means costs will be borne across the taxpayer base, instead of by those causing the worst damage (and profiting from it).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnbCI_0f62c7MC00
The scheme may be considered a subsidy, flouting global trade rules. Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA

Looking ahead

The dissolution of parliament ahead of the federal election means the bill has lapsed. We can assume a re-elected Morrison government will reintroduce it.

Labor has promised to reform land management if elected. It’s unclear whether it would support the biodiversity credits scheme as proposed by the Coalition, however it will be under pressure from the Greens to make the measures more robust.

More broadly, creating a market for biodiversity credits is only a very small step in what’s needed to reverse biodiversity loss in Australia. Real change requires a paradigm shift, in which environmental damage forms part of the costs of a project – and influences decisions about whether it’s viable.

This will mean making tough decisions that disadvantage powerful industries, such as mining.

And as Australians head to the polls, we need a government with a big strategic vision to achieve genuine biodiversity conservation. This requires a national plan, rather than considering projects in isolation.

Because if history has taught us anything about environmental problems, it is that they compound over time – to the point they’re very difficult to reverse.

Felicity Deane does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

High Court win for Morrison, as he prepares to fire election starting gun

Scott Morrison has won, in a Friday decision by the High Court, his long running battle over NSW Liberal party preselections, clearing the way for him to call the election. Former Liberal party member Matthew Camenzuli – expelled from the party this week over his disruptive tactics – has been fighting through the courts against multiple preselections having been done by a committee headed by Morrison. The High Court refused Camenzuli’s application for special leave to appeal, after the NSW Court of Appeal earlier found against him. The court based its refusal on an insufficient prospect of the...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

The Morrison government wants a 'khaki' election. How do the two major parties stack up on national security?

Unless you have been under a political rock for the past few weeks, you could not have missed the emergence of a “khaki election”. Obviously thinking it is a vote-winner and a Coalition strength, the Morrison government is hell-bent on putting national security and defence front and centre in the lead-up to the May election. It becomes glaringly obvious if you look at Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s schedule in March. From a major foreign policy speech to the Lowy Institute on March 7 through to his visit to Perth on March 16-17, Morrison has announced seven major initiatives on national security...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Bungled vaccine rollout, welcome financial support – here's what Aussies thought of Morrison's COVID response

Before calling the election, Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed in a promotional video his government had done a good job of handling the COVID crisis over the past two years. According to Morrison, “Things are tough” but “40,000 people are alive in Australia today because of the way we managed the pandemic, 700 thousand people still have jobs and countless numbers of businesses […] would have been destroyed.” Read more: Did the Morrison government really prevent 40,000 COVID deaths? A health economist checks claims...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Morrison talks risk, Albanese spruiks opportunity, in opening pitches

When they faced the media to deliver their opening campaign pitches on Sunday, the core messages of Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese were clear. One emphasised the risk of change, the other sold change as an opportunity. They brought different styles to their appearances. Morrison just wanted to say his piece and get away. Questions can be slippery territory. He cut the press pack’s interrogation short, after warning he’d take “a few quick questions”. It looked abrupt, and Albanese was determined to demonstrate a contrast. So when he appeared, the Labor leader let the questioning run. But by the end...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
TheConversationAU

Australians to vote on May 21, with Scott Morrison starting behind in the polls

Australian voters will go to the polls on May 21. The government enters the battle trailing the opposition 46-54% in the latest Newspoll, conducted after the budget, with Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese virtually level as preferred prime minister. Labor is also ahead in the other major polls. After flying from Sydney, Scott Morrison visited the governor-general on Sunday morning, paving the way for a six-week campaign. The Coalition is seeking its fourth term, while Morrison is leading the government into his second election as prime minister. Morrison later told a news conference at Parliament House: “This election is a...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Management#Housing Project#Agricultural Land#Aap#Parliament
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
Australia
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Handling the unexpected on the campaign trail

University of Canberra Professional Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics. They canvass Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese’s latest campaigning, with both leaders having unwelcome encounters on the trail, the continued ‘character’ pile-on against Morrison, the never-ending trouble with the NSW Liberals, and the implications for the public service if Labor wins. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

How should the next Australian government handle the Pacific?

This is part of a foreign policy election series looking at how Australia’s relations with the world have changed since the Morrison government came to power. You can read the first piece in the series here. Successive Australian governments have lined up over recent decades to emphasise the importance of the Pacific region to Australian interests. While there are some differences in emphasis between the two major parties’ approach to the Pacific, we can expect considerable continuity in Australia’s approach to the region if there is a change of government in May. Regional capitals will be early destinations for newly-elected ministers....
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Few restrictions, no spending limit, and almost no oversight: welcome to political advertising in Australia

So the federal election is on. Billboards are suddenly plastered with party slogans, campaign ads are all around us, and our social media feeds are flaring up with political spin. Political advertising is a major feature of Australian election campaigns. But sometimes it can be difficult to separate facts from scare campaigns, or even to distinguish a government ad from a party ad. So what are the rules that govern political advertising in the upcoming election campaign? Read more: As federal government spending on small transport...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy