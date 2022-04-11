ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Valley, Joshua Tree NP East by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 6 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds gusts have dropped below advisory criteria and will continue to diminish throughout the evening. Widespread gusts in excess of 40 mph are not expected through the evening hours. However, there may be a few isolated gusts over 40 mph, especially at higher elevations. .
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 01:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central La Paz; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Yuma WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz County and Gila River Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Dangerous crosswinds and patchy blowing snow could lead to difficult travel conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, except up to 50 mph in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur around mid day and into the early afternoon.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ziebach WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
ZIEBACH COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Idaho. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. Strongest winds will occur between noon and 3 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities for brief periods of time.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have been decreasing during the past couple of hours, and advisory wind speeds are no longer expected. Therefore will let the Wind Advisory expire at 9 PM PDT. It will remain breezy for a while longer this evening and again on Sunday afternoon.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CDT/2 AM MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have diminished across western North Dakota. Thus, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire on time.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central and south Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

