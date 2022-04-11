Wind Advisory issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Heavy rain has fallen on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers have increased quickly as a result. The crest should be occurring as of this issuance. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest by early this afternoon. It will then fall below action stage by tomorrow. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO