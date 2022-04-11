ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genius WiFi trick let’s you turn password into QR code for easy access

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308CVV_0f62bhom00

PUT an end to the days of craning behind the router by turning your passcode into a QR code.

QR codes are unique scannable squares that can link to webpages, apps and more.

QR codes have tons of real world applications.

In our touchless, COVID-sensitive society we've seen huge paper menus turn into tiny, lamented QR code squares.

It's a maximization the capabilities of widely available tech - and you can bring it into your home with ease.

Turning your wifi password into a QR code will save you and your guests time in the long run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhPAw_0f62bhom00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcssM_0f62bhom00

To start, you'll need your wifi password and a desktop computer.

Go to qifi.org - a site generates QR codes compatible with both the iPhone and Android.

Simply enter your wifi's Service Set Identifier (SSID) - the name of your network.

The site lets you choose your encryption level - use WPA as your first choice as it is the highest level of encryption on QiFi.

Finally, enter your wifi's password manually - and for the last time.

The site will generate a unique QR code specifically for your network, with the password embedded in the code.

Print the QR code and paste it up in an accessible space in your home.

Now, when guests scan the code, their device will automatically log in to the your wifi network without the agonizing game of telephone that often comes with sharing wifi passcodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EpK5_0f62bhom00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYSen_0f62bhom00

Scanning a QR code is easy - open the rear facing camera on phone and bring the QR code into frame.

Your device should automatically recognize a QR code in its field of view, and react accordingly whether it's a web link, new app in the app store or wifi passcode.

