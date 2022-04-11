ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

15-year-old boy arrested in quadruple shooting near Nats Park, police say

By Khalida Volou
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, Maryland has been arrested and charged after a shooting that left four people injured near Nationals Park in Southwest Saturday evening, D.C. Police said. Officers are still searching for an additional suspect. The teen was charged with Assault with...

wjla.com

Comments / 2

WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Maryland State
New York State
Washington State
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
WJLA

WATCH: Video shows pickpocket in action, DC police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home Died From Snake Bite, Officials Say

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man found dead in a home in January with over 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes died from a venomous snake bite, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. “The cause of death is snake envenomation and the manner of death is an accident,” a spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed. Snake envenomation is caused by the toxins in the bite of a venomous snake, according to the World Health Organization. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control coordinated rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
NewsBreak
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

