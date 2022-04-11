ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, MT

Man dies in Monday morning accident near St. Regis

By MTN News
 2 days ago
One person died after his vehicle collided with a logging truck on Monday morning in Mineral County.

The accident happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Montana Highway 135 near the intersection with Old Mill Loop east of St. Regis, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP reports a 74-year-old man from Hot Springs died in the accident.

The victim was traveling on Highway 135 when his pickup truck collided with a logging truck that was pulling out onto the road.

The man was taken to Mineral Community Hospital where he passed away.

The logging truck diver — a 42-year-old from Sandpoint, Idaho — was not injured in the crash.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the fatal accident.

