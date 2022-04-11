Man dies in Monday morning accident near St. Regis
One person died after his vehicle collided with a logging truck on Monday morning in Mineral County.
The accident happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Montana Highway 135 near the intersection with Old Mill Loop east of St. Regis, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
MHP reports a 74-year-old man from Hot Springs died in the accident.
The victim was traveling on Highway 135 when his pickup truck collided with a logging truck that was pulling out onto the road.
The man was taken to Mineral Community Hospital where he passed away.
The logging truck diver — a 42-year-old from Sandpoint, Idaho — was not injured in the crash.
The MHP is continuing to investigate the fatal accident.
Comments / 0