Cape Coral city planners will be focusing on the future, as more and more people move to the area, by pre-planning to make sure money is spent correctly ahead of time. City planners study an area and forecast what that city will look like in a decade or two, allowing leaders to know when and where growth will occur. With that information, they are able to identify what areas may need a shopping center in 10 to 20 years and allocate the land for it now. By doing that, David Farmer, a project manager with Metro Forecasting Models, says cities can maximize their return on investment of taxpayer dollars because they’re making sure to put the right things in the right places and at the right time.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO