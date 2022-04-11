Jalen Green, Scottie Barnes named Rookies of the Month

Marc J. Spears: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April.

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Ringer @ringernba

Scottie Barnes does EVERYTHING for the Toronto Raptors. He’s already a do-it-all player and he’s only getting better. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/lc6cCPfQc1 – 5:17 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Jalen Green has been named Rookie of the Month for March and April. His run has been immense, saving his best performances for the end of the year.

Houston should be excited for what’s to come. theathletic.com/3242282/2022/0… – 4:44 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes sits down with @Stadium: “The reason why I feel like I’m Rookie of the Year is the impact I’m having on my program.” Plus: Lessons from reserve role at Florida State to NBA starter; joining Pascal Siakam/OG Anunoby on the wing; ROY race; more. pic.twitter.com/4DvXOGxi5o – 4:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Green won the March/April Rookie of the Month. He is the only non-Josh Giddey Western Conference rookie to take home the award. – 3:45 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for March/April. He also won it in February. – 3:40 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March/April after averaging 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/OItxpCPJP8 – 3:34 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Scottie Barnes named NBA rookie of the month for March/April in the East. Also won in February. – 3:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard Jalen Green named the Western Conference rookie of the month(s) for March, April. Green Green averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in March/April while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 39.5 percent on 3s. – 3:32 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Jalen Green and Scottie Barnes named Rookies of the Month. pic.twitter.com/DQR0SeUvgT – 3:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Houston’s Jalen Green and Toronto’s Scottie Barnes were just named Rookies of the Month. – 3:31 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. pic.twitter.com/ZzhsKGEuWb – 3:31 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes in rookie of the month for March + April in the East. Jalen Green in the West. – 3:30 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Houston #Rockets guard Jalen Green and Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. – 3:30 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for NBA Rookie of the Year:

1. Scottie Barnes

2. Evan Mobley

3. Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/mCFbQn6LOT – 3:08 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for the NBA’s All-Rookie teams. No positions for this award. Ordered alphabetically by first name:

First Team

Cade Cunningham

Evan Mobley

Franz Wagner

Herb Jones

Scottie Barnes

Second Team

Ayo Dosunmu

Bones Hyland

Jalen Green

Josh Giddey

Ziaire Williams – 2:56 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Jalen Green says getting stronger and building his legs up is a goal of his. Putting on muscle. – 2:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Per NBA’s tracking data, Scottie Barnes defended James Harden in 3 games this season for a title of 18:22. Harden had 12 points on 5/10 shooting with 12 assists and 6 turnovers when defended by Barnes. #Sixers – 2:02 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets Jae’Sean Tate (@o_tate_ ), on @Kevin Porter & @Jalen Green, “they were phenomenal the last 10 games. They didn’t miss a shot, I felt like in 3 wks. It just gave you a snippet of what could possible be. I haven’t seen a lot of 20, 21 year olds play the game like they do.” – 1:22 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

There is a lot to love about the Raptors and Nurse has expressed that multiple times. He’s got a very good contract, coaching the country’s team, throw in a generational talent in Scottie Barnes who’s around for several years to come and I am just not worried. – 12:55 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Iko: Jalen Green saved his best performance for last as Rockets wrap up 2021-22 season

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3242282/2022/0… – 12:05 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

I’m seeing Scottie Barnes at +210 to win Rookie of the Year with Evan Mobley still the favorite at -250 – 9:57 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jalen Green yesterday:

✅ 41 PTS

✅ 14-26 FG

✅ 9-11 FT

✅ 0 TOV

Since the NBA started tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Green is the only rookie to score at least 40 points in a game without committing a turnover. pic.twitter.com/ioQZaT3Y9n – 9:51 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

ICYMI, The season’s final 3-pointers after Rockets loss to Hawks, including:

Looking forward;

Lots about Jalen Green’s career-high night and the promise on display;

Kevin Porter Jr.’s growth;

A message from — and back to — Silas houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:34 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Stephen Silas: Rockets’ Jalen Green an ‘obvious’ All-Rookie selection ift.tt/rc6ZCf7 – 11:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jalen Green puts on a show in Rockets’ season-ending loss to Hawks ift.tt/XqFzAvr – 11:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

The season’s final 3-pointers after Rockets loss to Hawks, including:

Looking forward;

Lots about Jalen Green’s career-high night and the promise on display;

Kevin Porter Jr.’s growth;

A message from — and back to — Silas

houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:40 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Asked by @bendubose if he’s switching to #4 next season, Jalen Green looks unsure if he can answer, then says, “Yeah, I’m for sure, yeah. I need my number back, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/WPYmUZXidy – 8:38 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green says he’s been watching Jaden Ivey, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. pic.twitter.com/bVZZ9sREnA – 8:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green puts on a show in Rockets’ season-ending loss to Hawks (with some poignant remarks from Stephen Silas and encouraging thoughts from Jalen Green) houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:45 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jalen Green today:

✅ 41 PTS

✅ 14-26 FG

✅ 9-11 FT

✅ 0 TOV

Since the NBA started tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Green is the only rookie to score at least 40 points in a game without committing a turnover. pic.twitter.com/Al4J1hzhkY – 7:39 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green said he’s been watching a lot of Jaden Ivey, who he played with some in high school. He also watches Paolo Banchero, calling him his “little bro” who he stays in touch with. He mentioned a player before Paolo but I didn’t catch it. He called those guys his top 3. – 7:02 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

It’ll be Armoni Brooks, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Khem Birch to start for the Raptors in New York tonight – 6:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Rockets guard Jalen Green finished his rookie season with a career-high 41 points in a 130-114 loss to the Hawks. It was the most by a Rockets rookie since Hakeem Olajuwon in December 1984. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/zWG39PifQN – 6:41 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green did not want to say but yeah, he is changing to No. 4 next season. Told me that in December in Chicago. No chance he was going to change his mind. – 6:34 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green said for sure he’s getting his #4 jersey number back next season. – 6:34 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Jalen Green says he’s changing his jersey # back to 4 next season. – 6:34 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green on his improvement: “I think the word I can use is ‘comfortable.’ I got confidence through the season.” He credited his teammates, family and Rockets staff for helping him get better. “I think I just became comfortable.” – 6:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green: “We didn’t have the season we wanted to but we showed glimpses … of what we can be. I would hope that everyone, all the fans, has hope that we’re going to be great soon.”

Green said Stephen Silas “means everything” to him. – 6:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jalen Green: “I would hope that everyone, all the fans, has hope that we’re going to be great soon.” – 6:30 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Garrison Mathews on Jalen Green: “He’s going to be the focal point of our offense. It’s going to be awesome playing with a player like that.” – 6:21 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Stephen Silas said he spent a lot of time answering questions the first half of the season about what was wrong with #Rockets rookie Jalen Green, his progress etc and tonight he goes for 41. “I never, ever wavered when it came to how much I believe in that kid.” – 6:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Green finished the season with a bang.

41 PTS (career high)

14-26 FG

4-11 3P

The first 40-point game by a Rockets rookie since Hakeem Olajuwon. pic.twitter.com/pgkZlRcEuB – 5:52 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

41 points for Jalen Green. What a time to set your career high. – 5:51 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

41 points for Jalen Green!! – 5:51 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

A 40-piece for Jalen Green to end his rookie season. 41, to be exact.

He’s going to be something special. – 5:50 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Will Jalen Green end the season with a 40-piece? – 5:43 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Make it a career-high 34 points for Jalen Green in the final game of his rookie season. – 5:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green up to 32 points with 4 1/2 minutes left, one shy of his career high. He is 11 of 20. – 5:40 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

A BOUNCE BACK. Jalen Green, coming off the 8 point game in Toronto, has 32 in the season finale of his rookie season. – 5:39 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green with 21 midway through the third. He has scored at least 20 in 17 of the season’s final 25 games. – 5:04 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Unbelievable that Jalen Green is already at the level where he can have one bad game and bounce back to efficient scoring the following game. – 5:01 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Jalen Green’s third three of the day ties him with Trae Young for 11th on the All-Time Rookie three pointers list with 156. – 4:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green’s past two 3s moved him past Matt Maloney and Allen Iverson to 11th on the all-time rookie 3-point list. At least one of those guys is a Hall of Famer. – 4:32 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

As Jalen Green’s strength and handle improves, those weaves and downhill drives will become even more lethal. He’s already learned how to put defenders in fouling predicaments. – 4:05 PM

Omari Sanfoka II: Cade on his RoTY resume: “I think I made a strong case for it. I had some big moments this year that will show that I feel like I’m the best rookie this year, and there’s other guys that have had big moments as well.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / April 11, 2022

Shams Charania: NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2022

Mikal Bridges, in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Sports, wants voters to dig deeper. “I would never discredit anybody, and obviously bigs have been winning that award for a while and they do a hell of a job, but the amount of times a big has won over a guard is just crazy,” Bridges told Yahoo Sports. “I think people take it for granted how tough it is to guard the top perimeter players in this league and not be able to really touch them because they’re going to get the foul call. I feel like as a defender on the perimeter, you just get disrespected. I’m not even talking about me personally, but I don’t understand how guards in general don’t win it. These guards are shooting off ball screens, they get isos with the offense spaced out and a lot of shooters on the court. You’ve got to guard these matchups one-on-one, and I think we just get taken for granted.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 8, 2022