5 Incredible Perks of Being a Microsoft Employee

Originally called Micro-Soft, Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded the present-day tech giant 47 years ago on April 4, 1975. Things have changed a lot since then, including the introduction of Windows, Internet Explorer and Xbox. But what hasn't changed during the past five years -- and likely won't for many years before -- are the perks and benefits Microsoft provides for its employees.

Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Explore: 9 Safest Investments With the Highest Returns

For example, Comparably, a company that offers salary and culture information based on its compiled data of how employees rate their workplaces, has awarded Microsoft "Best Company Perks & Benefits" five years in a row. To find out more, GOBankingRates interviewed a Microsoft employee to learn firsthand about some of the perks Microsoft offers.

On-Campus Healthcare

"We have the Microsoft Living Well Health Center, which is its own healthcare building on campus -- that is one of my favorite perks of being a Microsoft employee," said Nandita Gupta, an accessibility product manager at Microsoft.

"There have been numerous times where I've struggled to find an appointment with local urgent care clinics when I'm unwell, and I'm grateful to have such an amazing benefit where they have always been able to accommodate me within the same day!"

Nandita made it clear that her statements were not on behalf of Microsoft, nor was she representing the company in any way, shape or form -- these are just her opinions of the company's best perks.

Perks Plus

"We have Perks+, which is essentially money allocated for mental, physical and emotional well-being, and this can be used in a variety of different ways," said Gupta. "I love using it for martial arts and dancing myself! It has been amazing because I can use that benefit to improve my work-life balance and fitness by using it for dancing and self-defense classes!"

According to the Microsoft website, the company will reimburse each employee up to $1,200 per year for expenses related to things like financial advising, meditation programs or caregiver support.

Inclusive Culture

"I work with some incredibly smart and amazing people and the inclusive culture is absolutely amazing ... and I've loved and appreciated the company for supporting me in a variety of different ways!" Gupta said.

Related: 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

"Inclusion is a choice, and we are all encouraged to be intentional to make sure we are creating a safe space for everyone to bring their authentic selves to work. For me, I see it in the small ways with my teams and amazing colleagues where we support each other to take time off, create focus time weeks and spaces and have days off specifically scheduled for mental health time. All of these empower me to bring my authentic personality to work, and I've appreciated all of that!"

Emphasis on Work-Life Balance

"I'm empowered with tools, information and resources to not only succeed at work but to also ensure work-life balance," said Gupta. Additionally, according to Microsoft's website, the company will accommodate the needs of employees' families by offering employees flexible work schedules.

"You are empowered to take care of yourself and your family. That unified culture of knowing everyone has priorities outside of work creates a great place to do your best work and collaborate with others," another Microsoft employee revealed to Comparably.

On-site Library and Shopping

Microsoft provides employees with an on-site library and a reading room.

"I've loved using that as it's given me a chance to get access to many books I love reading and has been a blessing through the pandemic!" Gupta said.

Microsoft's headquarters also offers on-site retail shops, dining options and entertainment for employees.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Incredible Perks of Being a Microsoft Employee