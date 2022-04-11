Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley announces retirement

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday. Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO