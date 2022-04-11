ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley announces retirement

By Stephen Hawkins
 2 days ago
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare Police Chief Wes Hensley announced he is retiring on June 3rd. Hensley is ending a career with the city that lasted 31 years. The search has begun for the...

