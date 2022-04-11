ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Oliver vows to unleash his "creepy" blackmail on Congress

By Meryl Phair
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoqLp_0f62ahvP00

On HBO's "Last Week Tonight," host John Oliver said he found a "creepy" but entirely legal way to blackmail lawmakers — and intends to use it.

The segment started with Oliver discussing the unsettling experience of receiving targeted advertisements after making a credit card purchase online. "We have all found ourselves targeted by ads for something oddly specific and thought, 'How on Earth did they know to show me that?'" the host said.

Oliver digs into the explanation behind this phenomenon, telling the audience data brokers collect individuals' personal information online and resell it to interested companies who then use it to market their products. Data brokers and the companies they sell information to "operate in a sprawling, unregulated ecosystem which can get very creepy, very fast," says Oliver.

The collected data is sometimes placed into packages based on categories such as "Ambitious Singles," "Couples With Clout," and "Kids and Cabernet." Real names that Oliver jokes "sound like immediately green-lit shows on TLC."

Data packages can be made around medical ailments or sexual preferences, real examples include "Suffering Seniors" and "Help Needed—I Am 90 Days Behind With Bills." One of these companies Epsilon settled a lawsuit for $150 million after selling data for 30 million people to scammers targeting senior citizens.

Oliver points to one case where a stalker killed a former classmate after finding her through information he purchased from a data broker for $45. Federal agencies have also purchased data to carry out investigations leading to arrests and deportations.

"Your privacy should be the default setting here," said Oliver. "There should be legal fixes to this." While individuals can take steps to make their internet searchers more secure, advocates say what is needed is a comprehensive federal security law.

"When congress's own privacy is at risk, they somehow find a way to act," said Oliver. The 'Last Week Tonight' host then revealed he paid for data on traits shared by Congressmen within five miles of the US Capitol. Oliver said the data identified specific lawmakers with problematic search histories including clicks on links for "Do you want to read Ted Cruz erotic fiction" and "Can you vote twice?" from within the US Capitol.

"If you happen to be a legislator who is feeling a little nervous right now about whether your information is in this envelope and you're terrified about what I might do with it, you might want to channel that worry into making sure that I can't do anything," said Oliver. "Sleep well!"

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

TikToker Notices Strange Detail About Dollar Bills Folks Can’t Unsee

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John Oliver
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackmail#Hbo#Tlc
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump ally Devin Nunes loses CNN defamation appeal

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, cannot revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN over reports he was involved in efforts to uncover damaging Ukraine-related information about Joe Biden. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP senate candidate compares Ukrainian President Zelensky to Osama Bin Laden

A Republican Senate hopeful has compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, warning that the terrorist was also once considered a "hero." Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton, who joined the New Hampshire Republican primary four days ago, told WMUR that "there's so many parallels right now between Ukraine and the Taliban." "Remember, as Zelensky is a hero now, Osama bin Laden was once considered a hero," he said. He claimed that articles were talking about "leading his army on a road to peace" and that the James Bond film The Living Daylights was based on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy