ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell talks areas of improvement for 2022 season

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell enjoyed one of the best seasons in the B1G during 2021. His big arm helped lead the Boilermakers to a 9-4 record, which included multiple upset victories and a win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. Heading into the 2022 season, O’Connell is...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman basketball star enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson has decided to explore his options outside of Columbus. Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 freshman out of Cleveland announced that he was entering his name in the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buckeyes. He will have three years of eligibility at his next destination.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Transfer forward from Ohio includes 3 B1G schools among top options

A transfer forward from Ohio has narrowed down his list of potential options to six schools, three of which are from the B1G. Ben Vander Plas is reportedly considering Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past five seasons at Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Tennessee State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue hoops adds 7-footer from Sweden to 2022 recruiting class

Purdue will soon be adding another 7-footer to the basketball roster. The Boilermakers signed 7-foot-2 center William Berg on Wednesday, officially making him part of the 2022 recruiting class. He held offers from four other programs, picking Purdue over Illinois, Iona, UC-Riverside and Utah State. Berg joins a Purdue recruiting...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Another Illinois guard jumps into transfer portal

Illinois is losing another guard to transfer. Brandin Podziemski has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, joining fellow guard Andre Curbelo. Podziemski spent just one season in Champaign before opting to look for new options. “I have officially entered the transfer portal! I’d like to thank my teammates,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music City Bowl#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Cj Stroud#Btn Today
saturdaytradition.com

Raashaan Wilkins, Vanderbilt transfer DL, commits to Big Ten program

Raashaan Wilkins is going home, and the former Vanderbilt defensive lineman has committed to Illinois to continue his college career. Wilkins shared on Instagram that he would play for the Illini after he reportedly received offers from Western Kentucky, UConn, SMU and Oklahoma State. Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds and spent two seasons at Vanderbilt and played in 21 games, recording 21 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Last season, he made 13 tackles in 12 games with 10 starts. He’s originally from Chicago (Mt. Carmel).
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

XFL announces names of 8 head coaches

The XFL has announced the names of the 8 individuals who will be the head coaches for the league. A statement was released on Wednesday morning. “Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. “What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein unveils latest 2022 mock draft with new No. 1 pick

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the race to the No. 1 pick remains an interesting discussion among analysts. In particular, NFL.com Draft analyst Lance Zierlein is one analyst that differs from the majority of most other analysts putting on mock drafts. In many circles, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is widely regarded as the eventual top pick in the draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Freshman defensive end becomes latest Buckeye to shed black stripe

Greenwood, Indiana native Caden Curry signed with Ohio State on Dec. 15, 2021. It wasn’t until Monday, however, that he officially became a Buckeye. Curry is the third OSU player of 2022 to lose their black stripe. The Ohio State football team shared video and photos of Curry from practice on its Twitter account.
GREENWOOD, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeyes land 4-star RB over Michigan, Penn State and Miami

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class received a major bump on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star running back Mark Fletcher out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was also considering Michigan, Miami and Penn State as potential landing destinations. Fletcher made his announcement live on CBS Sports...
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

For Nebraska, 1 key QB stat continually lacks compared to B1G peers

Nebraska debuted its new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and presumptive new starting quarterback in Saturday’s spring game. As is so often the case with spring scrimmages, we didn’t learn much about what Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson can be expected to accomplish this fall. But the new duo surely...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops gets pledge from UW-Green Bay transfer guard

Wisconsin’s basketball program received a major boost on Tuesday afternoon, getting a pledge from a transfer guard out of UW-Green Bay. Kamari McGee, a 6-foot freshman guard, verbally committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday, making his announcement with a social media post. He proved to be one of the top newcomers to the Horizon League throughout the 2021-22 season.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy