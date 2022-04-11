ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic's Mo Bamba: Strong end of season

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bamba notched 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Seth Curry reveals status for play-in game vs. Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets finished the season 44-38, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which earned them a spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Given the superstar talent on their roster, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is the kind of team that few in the East want to see emerge victorious in their play-in game. Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial contest against the Cleveland Cavs, Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry, who has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, revealed his status for the play-in game, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.
NBA
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Charlotte Hornets 132-103

Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic#Fg
Reuters

Hawks oust Hornets, advance to play-in matchup with Cavs

EditorsNote: flips and tweaks second and third grafs. Trae Young scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter as the Atlanta Hawks pulled away to rout the visiting Charlotte Hornets 132-103 in the Eastern Conference play-in event on Wednesday night. Atlanta goes to Cleveland on Friday night for...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Explodes for five points

MacKinnon scored a hat trick, added two assists, fired six shots on goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. MacKinnon was right at the heart of the Avalanche's season-high scoring eruption. One each of his goals and assists came on the power play as he extended his point streak to five games (seven tallies, five assists). The superstar center is up to 29 goals, 82 points (27 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 57 appearances.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy