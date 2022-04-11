ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Niagara Bottling to open operation at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
The Tradepoint Atlantic logo adorns a water tower on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel mill in Sparrows Point Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Water bottle company Niagara Bottling plans to build a plant at Tradepoint Atlantic and bring new jobs to the Baltimore County site, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a Monday news release.

The company is going to construct a 600,000-square-foot facility at the global logistics hub and plans to move in next spring, the release says.

Niagara Bottling expects to add more than 90 new jobs initially in the coming years with the potential for more, according to Hogan’s office.

“Not only are we adding a well-known business to the state, but also the potential for more than a hundred new jobs in Sparrows Point,” Hogan said in the release.

Niagara Bottling doesn’t have any existing employees here, Hogan’s office said.

Leonard Howie, director of Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development, also welcomed the endeavor.

“We are excited that Niagara Bottling is expanding its footprint in Baltimore County,” Howie said in the release. “The addition of this great business to Tradepoint Atlantic will not only provide more job opportunities for our highly trained workforce, but also marks another step forward in Sparrows Point’s transformative redevelopment as a global hub for commerce.”

Established in 1963, the California-based beverage company has facilities across the United States and in Mexico, where it manufactures beverages that include sparkling and flavored waters, teas and coffee.

“Niagara Bottling has established strong business and community relationships throughout our numerous plant locations and we look forward to continued growth and success at our new production facility in Baltimore County,” Niagara Bottling Executive Vice President Brian Hess said in the release.

