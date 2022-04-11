ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bird flu outbreak 'very unlikely' to jump to people

By Bill Walsh
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The bird flu has jumped to humans before, killing at least 74 people in the early 2000s, is there any chance of a repeat in Wisconsin?. Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, tells CBS 58 that is very unlikely to happen, but scientists are...

cbs58.com

WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
studyfinds.org

Cheap indoor lights could wipe out COVID and flu viruses in 5 minutes

NEW YORK — A cheap light may be able to wipe out harmful virus particles like COVID and the flu within five minutes. Researchers from Columbia University say installing these inexpensive bulbs can make the air in indoor spaces as fresh and safe as the outdoors. In experiments, more...
ELECTRONICS
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

Bird flu cases have spread across at least a third of the country. A massive slaughter is underway that could send food prices soaring and cause farmers to lose their entire flocks. Health experts warn that this latest outbreak is the worst since 2015, when 50 million birds were slaughtered or killed by the virus. Experts also say that there is little risk of bird flu jumping to humans. March 23, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
insideedition.com

Highly Contagious H5N1 Avian Influenza Detected in 15 US States

A highly contagious strain of avian flu is spreading throughout the U.S, and has been found in 15 states so far. Wisconsin is the latest state to report finding H5N1, the scientific name for the avian flu. The strain had been discovered in a commercial chicken flock. While the rate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE

