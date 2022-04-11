Flo Rida and Restless Road added to the State Fair Concert Series

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Flo Rida and Restless Road are coming to the State Fair of West Virginia, as the latest additions to the 2022 Concert Series. Restless Road will perform on Monday, Aug. 15, while Flo Rida will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 19.

“With just over 120 days left until the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia, we are extremely excited for the latest additions to this year’s concert series,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We are in for one heck of a party this year.”

Tickets for Restless Road and Flo Rida will go on sale, Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m., and will only be available via ETIX at https://statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. or Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair box office until later in the spring.

Flo Rida

Born Tramar Dillard on Sept. 17, 1979, Flo Rida was raised by a single mother in Miami’s rough neighborhood of Carol City, Fla. Music helped Flo Rida stay on the straight path. His father was a talented musician who encouraged his son to express himself through music. Growing up, Flo Rida was exposed to all kinds of music, thanks in large part to his sisters, some of whom formed a local gospel group. When he was a teenager, Flo Rida found local success rapping with a group called the Groundhoggz. At 18, he became the hype man for Fresh Kid Ice from 2 Live Crew. Eventually, Flo Rida caught the attention of DeVante Swing, formerly of famed R&B group Jodeci and spent a few years in Los Angeles working with him. Unable to land a record deal, Flo Rida returned home to Miami and in late 2006 hooked up with Poe Boy Entertainment and its CEO, Elric ”E-Class” Prince.

On Dec. 20, 2006, Flo Rida inked a deal with Atlantic Records and in 2009 started his own management company, Strong Arm, with longtime friend and manager, Lee ”Freezy” Prince. With the success of his management company Flo Rida and Lee ”Freezy” Prince launched their own record label, IMG, in June 2011. With his musical success Flo Rida got back to his roots of giving back and started ”Big Dreams For Kids” a nonprofit foundation that is committed to inspiring future leaders.

Restless Road

Made up of three different but complementary voices, country band Restless Road is “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year” (Wide Open Country). Praised by People, Taste of Country, Billboard, and more, the trio’s powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics put them on numerous 2021 “Ones to Watch” lists, as members Zach Beeken, Colton Pack, and Garrett Nichols continue to rack up millions of streams. As NBC’s Today Show host Hoda Kotb put it: “That harmony…you feel it in your soul.”

Since Zach and Colton joined forces after meeting on a singing competition (where they met future collaborator Kane Brown), Restless Road has stood out as one of the genre’s premier vocal forces. When Garrett came onboard in 2015, they knew they had something special.

In February 2020, the trio unveiled their debut self-titled EP, which includes “Take Me Home,” featuring Kane Brown. A short year later, they dropped their track, “Took One Look At Her Momma,” which American Songwriter praised for its “captivating melody and lyrics that those in a relationship could benefit from hearing.” They recently released their tracks “Bar Friends,” “Hometown Tonight,” and “Headlights.”

On Jan. 21, 2022 they released “Growing Old With You” which topped the U.S. iTunes Country Charts for over 1 week, which they also performed as a feature on ABC’s The Bachelor.

2021 saw Restless Road on the road with Kane Brown as support on his “Blessed & Free Tour,” and their first headline tour, the “Bar Friends Tour” will commence on April 6, 2022.

With all signs indicating Restless Road is a contender for best new vocal group, its members continue to write, sing, and perform together as they take the next steps down country music’s long and winding road.

