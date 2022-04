BIG RAPIDS — How much of what we place in our recycling bins actually gets recycled? What can we do to reduce the amount of waste headed to landfills?. The American Association of University Women-Big Rapids invites community members to register for a free Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, to learn the answers to questions about how recycling really works. Register in advance at tinyurl.com/7etkzz63 to receive a link to this informative event via email.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 27 DAYS AGO