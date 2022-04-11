New MPD unit arrests 62 fugitives in 30 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Police Department announced the launch of its new Fugitive Unit and the new “ Memphis Most Wanted ” webpage Monday.

The Fugitive Unit became operational on Feb 22, with the purpose of locating and apprehending violent offenders.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, members of the unit have arrested 62 fugitives in the past 30 days.

“The new Fugitive Unit will augment the great job that our officers do each day to make Memphis a safe place for people to live, work and visit,” said Chief CJ Davis. “During the past 30 days, members of the Fugitive Unit arrested 62 violent fugitives. The immediate success of the unit is due in part to collaboration both internally and externally with our federal, state, and local enforcement partners.”

The Memphis Most Wanted webpage was designed to give the public the latest information about wanted suspects and allow citizens to provide information that could lead to an arrest. The page is also linked to Crime Stoppers.

MPD is asking the public to report any relevant information to Memphis Most Wanted or call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

