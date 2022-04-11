Child care desert grant: NY accepting applications
New York is accepting applications for $70 million in federal funding for newly licensed, registered, or permitted child care programs in areas of the state considered child care deserts.
New York is accepting applications for $70 million in federal funding for newly licensed, registered, or permitted child care programs in areas of the state considered child care deserts.
News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.https://wivb.com
Comments / 0