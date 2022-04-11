Pistons' Saben Lee: Comes close to double-double

Powell closed Tuesday's 109-104 loss to Minnesota with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes. Powell's return to action has been a great shot in the arm for the Clippers' offense. Although he was highly regarded for his defensive play, his offensive production improved significantly during his tenure with Portland, and it has continued with the Clippers. Powell hasn't missed a beat since returning from an extended injury absence, averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his last three games.

