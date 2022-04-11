ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons' Saben Lee: Comes close to double-double

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lee had 11 points (1-4 FG, 9-12 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Yardbarker

Warriors eight-time All-Star Stephen Curry 'very optimistic' for Game 1 vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors haven't participated in the NBA playoffs since their last in a string of five consecutive runs to the Finals — a six-game series loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Klay Thompson finally returned to action this season, after missing the last two campaigns with brutal knee and Achilles injuries, but now his fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry is on the shelf.
DENVER, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — CJ McCollum got New Orleans going early and Brandon Ingram took over late to send the Pelicans to Los Angeles for a chance at the final playoff spot. McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half to carry the young Pelicans to a 113-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. New Orleans will face the LA Clippers on Friday night for the eighth playoff seed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saben Lee
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Excels with 16 points off bench

Powell closed Tuesday's 109-104 loss to Minnesota with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes. Powell's return to action has been a great shot in the arm for the Clippers' offense. Although he was highly regarded for his defensive play, his offensive production improved significantly during his tenure with Portland, and it has continued with the Clippers. Powell hasn't missed a beat since returning from an extended injury absence, averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his last three games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing second unit role for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Marshall will have his previous bench role after Herbert Jones was announced as Wednesday's starting forward. In 14.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to produce 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#Fg
ESPN

Clippers meet the Pelicans in play-in game

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference) PLAY-IN GAME: The Clippers and Pelicans square off to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the New Orleans Pelicans for the NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Back to bench

Beasley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. With the Wolves' usual starters fully healthy, Beasley will head back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Probable for play-in tournament

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that Curry (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Cavaliers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Curry sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but his absence was presumably precautionary. The sharpshooter has admitted he'll have to deal with the ongoing issue for the remainder of the season, but when available, he's been a reliable producer. Since joining the Nets, Curry has averaged 14.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.8 percent from three.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy