Athletics' Kevin Smith: Sitting Monday

Alcantara started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a fielding error in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Drew Ellis had opened the season as the fill-in starter for Josh Rojas (oblique) at third, but the Diamondbacks shipped him back to Triple-A Reno after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Enter Alcantara, who was acquired from the Cubs at about the time Rojas sustained his injury. Yonny Hernandez was called up from Reno to take Ellis' roster spot and will be available for innings the hot corner.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO