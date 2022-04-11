ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Sitting Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of...

www.cbssports.com

dodgerblue.com

numberfire.com

CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Officially not starting

Harrison (back) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners. Manager Tony La Russa hinted Thursday that Harrison would be out of the lineup, and that'll officially be the case with Leury Garcia starting at the keystone and batting sixth. Whether the 34-year-old Harrison will be available off the bench remains to be seen.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez back in Mariners lineup Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Seth Brown: Reaches four times, scores twice

Brown went 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs during Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Rays in 10 innings. Brown delivered his first multi-hit game of the season and now owns a 1.047 OPS through five games for the A's. The 29-year-old is tied for third in MLB with eight RBI and also has two homers and four runs.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Homers, plates two in loss

Stephenson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians. The catcher launched his second homer of the season in the eighth inning by connecting on a Nick Sandlin fastball, driving in Tyler Naquin. With former teammate Tucker Barnhart now with the Tigers, Stephenson has stepped in the everyday role at backstop. Now as the primary starter, Stephenson will look to build off of a strong 2021 campaign where he went yard 10 times, drove in 45 runs and produced a .286 batting average over 132 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Starts at 3B

Alcantara started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a fielding error in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Drew Ellis had opened the season as the fill-in starter for Josh Rojas (oblique) at third, but the Diamondbacks shipped him back to Triple-A Reno after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. Enter Alcantara, who was acquired from the Cubs at about the time Rojas sustained his injury. Yonny Hernandez was called up from Reno to take Ellis' roster spot and will be available for innings the hot corner.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Knocks in two

Newman went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two RBI on Wednesday against the Cubs. Newman delivered a two-RBI triple in the third inning to put the Pirates up 5-1. Though he has a .097 ISO across 1,371 career plate appearacnes, Newman has quietly started the 2022 campaign with some pop in his bat. Across 21 plate appearances, he has delivered two doubles and a triple, and he has also tallied one hit in four of his five starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn on White Sox bench Tuesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Matt Brash and the Seattle Mariners. Yasmani Grandal is at DH and batting cleanup while Vaughn grabs a seat. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Grandal for 10.7...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Gets job done

Mantiply allowed one hit over one-third of a inning in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston. The Diamondbacks got effective work from their middle relievers Tuesday. Mantiply was one of four that combined for three scoreless innings before closer Mark Melancon lost the game in the ninth. Mantiply is lumped in with J.B. Wendelken and Noe Ramirez as guys that will work the sixth and seventh innings before Ian Kennedy and Melancon finish games. He's made three scoreless appearances, giving up two hits and a walk with one strikeout over 2.1 innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Logs start in outfield

Ruf will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. After starting at either designated hitter or first base in the Giants' first five games, Ruf will get some exposure to the outfield as a replacement for the lefty-hitting Joc Pederson, who takes a seat with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for San Diego. Ruf has produced only one extra-base hit (a double) through five games, but he's getting on base at a .391 clip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Austin Barnes: Displaying power early on

Barnes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout Wednesday against the Twins. Barnes was on the back end of three consecutive homers for the Dodgers in the eighth inning. He now was a pair of bombs early on this season, which is notable considering he only left the yard six times across 225 plate appearances in 2021. Barnes will yield the majority of the playing time behind the plate to Will Smith, though he's made the most of his opportunity early on in the campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA

