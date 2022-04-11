Ukraine war: Could e-coal help save Welsh steam trains?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One morning at the end of February, the Ukrainian power grid was disconnected from the larger Russian electrical grid that the country had been intertwined with for decades. It was a test to confirm whether Ukraine could run on its own power generation without relying on electricity flows from other countries, and a necessary step to complete the country’s longtime goal of integrating with the larger grid that powers most of Europe.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO