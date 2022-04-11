ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine war: Could e-coal help save Welsh steam trains?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Prince, the oldest operational steam engine in the world....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ukraine did a year’s worth of work in 2 weeks to get on Europe’s energy grid in record time, but major challenges are ahead

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One morning at the end of February, the Ukrainian power grid was disconnected from the larger Russian electrical grid that the country had been intertwined with for decades. It was a test to confirm whether Ukraine could run on its own power generation without relying on electricity flows from other countries, and a necessary step to complete the country’s longtime goal of integrating with the larger grid that powers most of Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
POLITICS
AFP

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

As Europe aims to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel because of the Ukraine invasion, Israel hopes to help fill the gap with gas from its offshore reserves. During the years of diplomatic alienation from Turkey, Israel signed an accord with Greece and Cyprus in 2020 aiming to build the EastMed pipeline through those two countries from Israel to Europe. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Russia's war in Ukraine means there'll be no return to normality for Europe's economy

In light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, European leaders have been forced to rapidly accelerate plans to reduce their outsized dependence on Russian energy. "For the continent, the war is much more of a game-changer than the pandemic ever was. I'm not talking just in terms of security and defense policies but notably about the entire economy," said ING Head of Global Macro Research, Carsten Brzeski.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Welsh#War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Booby-trapped bridge blows up as Russian convoy drives over it: Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian special forces claim to have blown up a bridge in Ukraine as Russian troops drove military vehicles over it on Thursday. The Ukrainian military said the Russian vehicles were traveling to Izyum in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops have been staging for assaults in the Donbas region. Photos shared by the Ukrainian special forces show that explosives had apparently been placed under the bridge in anticipation of a Russian column heading toward it.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
rigzone.com

West Africa Oil Still Unloved

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa. Many of the region’s April oil cargoes have yet to find a home because the three biggest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Inside Chernobyl: We stole Russian fuel to prevent catastrophe

The former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl in northern Ukraine was taken over by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion. It's now back under Ukraine's control. The BBC's Yogita Limaye is among the first journalists to look inside it since the Russians left. On the afternoon of...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

UK government mulls move to take over Gazprom unit

The UK arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom could be placed into administration in the coming days, the BBC understands. Bloomberg reported the government is preparing to step in and temporarily run Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd, which supplies thousands of organisations across the UK. Its clients include McDonald's,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

E.ON says industry would feel Russian energy import stops most

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - Industry consumers of energy raw materials would face cuts to their supplies first if importers banned Russian shipments due to the invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) said on Wednesday. "The macroeconomic damage would first hit industry," Leonhard Birnbaum told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Can Nuclear Power Save A Struggling Coal Town?

A struggling Wyoming coal town may soon go nuclear with help from an unlikely partner, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. NPR Correspondent Kirk Siegler takes us to Kemmerer, Wyo., where Gates' power company, supported by public funds, plans to open a new type of nuclear energy plant in hopes of replacing a closing coal plant. The model facility would create jobs and provide the flexible baseline energy needed to back up solar, wind and other renewables. But is it a good fit for rural Kemmerer?
KEMMERER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy