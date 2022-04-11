Balfour Beatty Communities Receives Multiple National Resident Satisfaction Awards for Excellence in Military, Multifamily, and Student Housing
MALVERN, PA — Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, received national honors for its military, multifamily, and student property management services based on an independent satisfaction survey conducted by SatisFacts, a national leader for technology, data, and education in the multifamily industry. Balfour Beatty Communities...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0