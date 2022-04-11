ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Balfour Beatty Communities Receives Multiple National Resident Satisfaction Awards for Excellence in Military, Multifamily, and Student Housing

 2 days ago
MALVERN, PA — Balfour Beatty Communities, a national residential real estate investment and management company, received national honors for its military, multifamily, and student property management services based on an independent satisfaction survey conducted by SatisFacts, a national leader for technology, data, and education in the multifamily industry. Balfour Beatty Communities...

Balfour Beatty Communities Named 2021 Motili Carbon Reduction Champion

MALVERN, PA — Balfour Beatty Communities announced it was recently named a 2021 Motili Carbon Reduction Champion for reducing its emissions through HVAC upgrades completed across its military housing portfolio in 2021. Balfour Beatty Communities replaced HVAC systems in more than 1,200 military housing units, improving system performance while driving energy savings and lower carbon emissions.
