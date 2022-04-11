ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

National Park Week is April 16 through April 24

By Maine Public
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution marking April 16 through April 24, 2022 as National Park...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus King
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#The U S Senate
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
American News

The Week in History for March 26-April 1

1874: Poet Robert Frost was born in San Francisco. 1937: A 6-foot statue of the cartoon character Popeye was unveiled during the Second Annual Spinach Festival in Crystal City, Texas. 1973: The soap opera ''The Young and the Restless'' premiered on CBS. 1982: Groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C.,...
ABERDEEN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy