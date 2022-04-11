ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons' Luka Garza: Dazzles in season finale

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Garza chipped in 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one...

www.cbssports.com

Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Seth Curry reveals status for play-in game vs. Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets finished the season 44-38, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which earned them a spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Given the superstar talent on their roster, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is the kind of team that few in the East want to see emerge victorious in their play-in game. Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial contest against the Cleveland Cavs, Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry, who has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, revealed his status for the play-in game, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Memphis Grizzlies Playoff game starts Saturday at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies’ first game in the NBA Playoffs is set to begin Saturday, April 16 at FedExForum. The first two games in the series are going to be played at home for the Grizz. They will be facing off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Los Angeles Clippers. The winner […]
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing second unit role for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Marshall will have his previous bench role after Herbert Jones was announced as Wednesday's starting forward. In 14.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Marshall to produce 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Back to bench

Beasley will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. With the Wolves' usual starters fully healthy, Beasley will head back to the bench. As a reserve, he's averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
