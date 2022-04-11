ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Badgers OLB Kaden Johnson shares thoughts on the passing of Gary Brown

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CoiV_0f62Y18000

Wisconsin outside linebacker Kaden Johnson shares his thoughts on the passing of former running backs coach Gary Brown.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olb#American Football#College Football
