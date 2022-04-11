Watch now: Badgers OLB Kaden Johnson shares thoughts on the passing of Gary Brown

Related
Veteran OL Trent Hixson's 'giant leap' this spring leaves Frost, Huskers feeling good about center spot
Nebraska’s offensive coaching staff knew going into spring football that they would not have a complete picture of the offensive line over the 15-practice session. Injuries to a couple of key young players in tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran took away new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s ability to see all of the different combinations he’ll potentially have at his disposal this fall. The Huskers may have answered one...
Missouri football players feel the burn with newfound offseason activity
As Missouri football players entered the yoga room at the Lotus Hot Yoga studio, it was hard for them to ignore the sudden change in temperature. With weather outside touching the teens then, ahead of spring practices, the effects of stepping into a compact 100-degree space for an hourlong workout were palpable. But, as they’ve learned since, when classes are done and the temporary discomfort fades, players leave refreshed and well-stretched. ...
Greg Hansen: UA coach Jedd Fisch's hires reflect his priority — getting better players on campus
If you search the many video highlights of Georgia’s celebration at January’s national championship football game, you’ll see Cameron Lemons and Kendel Bennett, who were part of the Bulldogs’ recruiting staff the last four seasons. Three months later, Lemons and Bennett were wearing Arizona gear at Saturday’s spring game, newly employed by the Wildcats. They are part of the school’s unprecedented commitment to player acquisition. Is it working? Rivals.com ranks Arizona’s Class of 2022 recruits No. 1 in the Pac-12. ...
NFL・
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers land UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee
Kamari McGee comes to Madison with three years of eligibility remaining after earning freshman All-Horizon League honors last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron visits Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame
Ed Orgeron, whose firing as LSU coach set in motion the carousel that pried Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, is in South Bend this week.
Wyoming Cowboys looking for next men up at linebacker with Chad Muma leaving for NFL
LARAMIE – Chad Muma has been busy preparing to start a new job in the NFL. The All-American tackling machine still carved out some time to help Wyoming’s transition without him patrolling the middle of the defense. Muma, who mentored Easton Gibbs to replace him at the middle linebacker spot, helped recruit Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and watched film with all of UW’s linebackers before spring practice began. ...
Former Alabama 5-star RB Camar Wheaton announces transfer destination
Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton entered the transfer portal less than a month after the Crimson Tide’s season ended with the loss to Georgia for a national title. On Tuesday, Wheaton announced where he will continue playing. Wheaton, in a picture shared to Twitter, will play at SMU.
Lint traps, parking spots and 'all that love': The year of Suni Lee through eyes of her support system
AUBURN — After the regional final came a familiar scene for the older sister. She could tell it had become a routine by then, this dance Suni Lee does with herself. Go pose for all the photos? Or slip out of the arena, unscathed by lost time and mental exhaustion, but leaving all those loving fans feeling unrequited? ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gopher recruit Amaya Battle named Minnesota Miss Basketball
She beat out two other Gopher recruits for the award.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0