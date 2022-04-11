ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

WVSOM camp for high-schoolers will focus on pharmacology

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DW2XV_0f62Xo4100

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – In a year when the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is observing the 50th anniversary of its founding, one of the school’s most beloved outreach programs is also celebrating a milestone. WVSOM’s Just Say KNOW educational camp is now in its 10th year.

Just Say KNOW was established in 2013 and is designed to introduce ninth through 12th-graders and recent high school graduates to science- and medicine-related concepts. The event has had different focuses during its history, such as Just Say KNOW to Anatomy and Just Say KNOW to Neuroscience — but the 2022 camp will return to its initial theme of Just Say KNOW to Drugs, with participants learning about pharmacology.

Crystal Boudreaux, a WVSOM biomedical sciences faculty member who serves as director of Just Say KNOW, said pharmacology — the branch of medicine centered on how medications interact with the body — represents an essential part of learning about health care.

“In celebration of the program’s 10th anniversary, we wanted to bring it back to how it was originally conceived,” Boudreaux said. “Pharmacology integrates several scientific disciplines, and discovering how those disciplines work together aids in the understanding of positive treatment goals.”

Just Say KNOW is built on hands-on activities and games in addition to brief lectures, discussions and quizzes. This year’s activities will also include osteopathic manipulative treatment demonstrations and a tour of WVSOM’s Fredric W. Smith Science Building.

Boudreaux said the program is designed to nurture an interest in health care among young people. Past camps have drawn virtual participants from as far away as Colorado, along with on-campus participants from Greenbrier County and other areas of West Virginia.

“Just Say KNOW showcases WVSOM and osteopathic medicine to high school students who are already thinking about their career paths. With this year’s camp presented as a hybrid learning experience, we hope to again have campers from across the U.S. as well as in person,” she said.

Karen Wines, a biomedical sciences faculty member who co-directs the program, explained that the camp is taught by WVSOM students with assistance from undergraduate interns.

“The student interns are a vital component of the program’s success. While the theme and curricula are overseen by faculty advisors, the content is developed and delivered by medical students,” Wines said. “Having WVSOM students and undergraduate interns present content provides a more relatable and engaging experience for participants.”

On-campus registration is limited to 20 students, and those attending in person must wear face masks. Virtual attendees will need an internet connection to participate and will receive a Webex link about one week before the program begins.

Just Say KNOW to Drugs is sponsored by the WVSOM Rural Health Initiative and the WVSOM Foundation.

The camp will take place 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 13-17, and can be attended virtually or in person on the WVSOM campus in Lewisburg. Students must register by submitting a brief essay about their interest in the program along with a teacher recommendation. The materials should be submitted to cboudreaux@osteo.wvsom.edu by May 15.

The post WVSOM camp for high-schoolers will focus on pharmacology appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Maine High Schoolers Would Be Silly Not To Take Advantage of Free UMaine Courses

I know everyone talks about how teenagers think they know it all and as I look back on my teen years I know there was at least one time I was right. When I was a junior and senior, teachers and counselors would frequently discuss college and I kept hearing, “Don’t let the price of the school keep you from applying!” and I always thought that was terrible advice. The argument is that there are plenty of scholarships and loans. Now in hindsight, I know multiple classmates who received some scholarship money to help with their freshman year. Then they found themselves facing a giant tuition bill sophomore year and ultimately transferred schools or dropped out.
WVNS

WVSOM celebrates 50th Anniversary

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated its 50th anniversary with multiple events across the Mountain State. WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., and other school staff with stakeholders, alumni, students and friends of the medical school celebrated the institution’s founding during a visit to Berry Hills Country Club in […]
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisburg, WV
Health
State
Colorado State
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Education
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Public Schools, UB partner to teach high schoolers nursing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District is taking a new approach to encourage high school students to consider careers in nursing. This summer, the district is partnering with the University at Buffalo's School of Nursing to host a half-day event to teach students about nursing through interactive learning in the hopes of encouraging more teenagers to enter the field after high school.
BUFFALO, NY
WTAP

Warren HS students joining other high schoolers for leadership summit

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - High school students at Warren High School are coming together with other Ohio high schoolers to learn more on leadership. There will be a total of 120 students from six different high schools meeting at Warren Elementary on March 18 and 19 for a “Leadership Summit.”
VINCENT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacology#Wvdn#Neuroscience#Wvsom Biomedical Sciences
KLTV

3rd annual Women with Heart scholarship grants checks to high schoolers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Mother Frances presented Young Women With Heart scholarship awards on Tuesday. The winners submitted videos about the number one killer among woman. Heart disease was topic each winner submitted their video on. The top five finalists were selected by the hospital committee. The order of...
TYLER, TX
13 WHAM

High schoolers discuss race relations at student summit in Spencerport

Spencerport, N.Y. — Approximately 200 high school students from Rush-Henrietta and Monroe High School got together to discuss race relations at the ROC2Change Student Summit in Spencerport on Friday. The half-day event spoke to the topic of “Widening Our Circles” to gain a greater understanding of others.
SPENCERPORT, NY
Beach Radio

8:30 a.m. start for NJ high schoolers? It could happen by 2024

Citing data from multiple studies, state Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, are proposing a measure to make start times at New Jersey high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. Coughlin said at a time in their lives when teenagers...
EDUCATION
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy