Parkland parents visit White House as Biden cracks down on untraceable ‘ghost guns’

Parkland parents who’ve pushed to end gun violence looked on Monday as President Joe Biden sought to crack down on “ghost guns,” untraceable weapons without serial numbers that are used in violent crimes.

Among those in attendance at the White House were Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Also there was Fred Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, also killed in the shooting.

“People who are buying these ghost guns are those who can’t pass background checks, are those who want to commit crimes and there’s a reason you’re seeing those show up in more and more crimes today,” Guttenberg said, speaking on MSNBC afterward. “I applaud the president. Today was a big deal.”

Biden addressed the country in the Rose Garden, with the families of shooting victims in the audience, including parents from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

“There are too many here who lost someone,” he said. The ones there have joined a “terrible fellowship.” He said “the loss in this crowd is incalculable.”

Biden said he wanted to “reign in the proliferation of ghost guns,” which are untraceable guns that can be bought online in a “kit” and assembled at home, and there will now be federal prosecution for those crimes made with ghost guns. “You can’t connect the gun to the shooter,” he said, and anyone could order it from home.

He also urged Congress to pass universal background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“Think about the mass shootings,” he said, calling the guns that can fire dozens of rounds at a time not for hunting, but as a “weapon of war.”

Oliver tweeted a video Monday that him and his wife were in Washington, wearing the shoes his son had intended to put on for his prom. Joaquin Oliver was murdered in the Valentine’s Day attack in 2018.

The last time Manuel Oliver made news in Washington, D.C., was in February when he climbed a crane near the White House, urging immediate action against gun violence. He posted a video on his Twitter page that he asked for a meeting with Biden but didn’t get one.

Officials escorted Oliver down from the crane, with images showing him being taken away. But soon after, he had been freed, his wife tweeted .

In November 2018, they erected a 90-foot billboard featuring Joaquin Oliver in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood near Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Next to the teenager’s face were the quotes, “If I had attended high school in Massachusetts instead of Parkland, Florida, I would likely be alive today,” and “Gun laws save lives.”

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School claimed 17 students and staff. The sentencing portion of the shooter’s trial is now underway in Fort Lauderdale.

