ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna out for the season, Joe Scally earns place in Bundesliga

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a World Cup year, and Americans abroad are working hard to earn a place on Gregg Berhalter’s...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Erling Haaland will choose his new club within TWO WEEKS... with Man City confident they will beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland will select his new club within the next two weeks, Sportsmail understands. Manchester City remain confident they will win the race for Europe’s hottest property, although it is not yet a done deal. They face opposition from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the services of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Gregg Berhalter
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'When you spit in the air, it tends to fall on you': Dani Parejo accuses Bayern Munich and boss Julian Nagelsmann of 'lacking respect' for Villarreal... and his club's Twitter account goads fallen giants with hilarious 'Welcome to UEFA Farmers League' post

Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo has taken aim at Bayern Munich and their manager Julian Nagelsmann for 'lacking respect' for his side, after they stunned the heavyweights to reach the Champions League semi-finals. Bundesliga leaders Bayern suffered an initial 1-0 defeat in Spain, leaving them red-faced after their bullish comments prior...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Brighton Hove Albion#The Premier League#Gettyimages Usmnt#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Americas
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min

FC Cincinnati sign Obinna Nwobodo as newest Designated Player

FC Cincinnati have signed Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo to a three-year contract with an option for 2025. He joins as a Designated Player from Turkish Süper Lig side Göztepe S.K., and will occupy an international slot on the roster. “We’re excited to welcome Obinna to FC Cincinnati. His...
MLS
90min

90min

228
Followers
2K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy