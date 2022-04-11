ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, PA

For the second time in four years, a Whitehall industrial building has a new owner

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
 2 days ago

A Whitehall Township light industrial building has changed hands for the second time in four years, with the seller seeing a significant return on its investment.

The Riverside Business Center at 1139 Lehigh Ave., which is across the Lehigh River from Lehigh Valley International Airport, was sold to Buligo Capital Partners for $34.65 million. The 423,900 square-foot building was sold by Maryland-based 1788 Holdings LLC , which made the announcement Monday morning.

1788 Holdings purchased the property from Cafritz Interests in March 2018 for $11.65 million. With the new sales price, the property has increased in value about three times.

Larry J. Goodwin, principal for 1788 Holdings, said the company invested in the Riverside because it was a “high-class” Class B property with rents significantly below market. At the time of the sale, Goodwin said the company would invest in functional and aesthetic improvements that would build significant value.

“The property contained every fundamental necessary to achieve this objective, led by an irreplaceable location, a strong tenant base and the extreme acceleration in demand for industrial, light manufacturing and warehouse space throughout the Lehigh Valley corridor,” Goodwin said Monday in a statement.

Proceeds of the sale will be used to purchase additional under-performing warehouse and industrial areas and improve them, the company said.

In the release, 1788 said it increased the occupancy for the warehouse component from 87% to 100% during the four-year period.

Current tenants include Pennsylvania Steel Company and Reed City Power Line Supply, which provides materials and services to the electric utility industry, a Boscov’s warehouse and Advanced Technology Recycling.

Built in 1910, the Riverside Business Center sits on about 34 acres. The building once served as a manufacturing facility for floor covering manufacturer Tarkett USA. In 2006, a year after Cafritz, a real estate development company, acquired the building, it underwent a $9 million conversion from a single-user manufacturing facility into a multi-tenant facility. It has 31 dock doors and 23 drive-in doors, modernized HVAC and bathrooms in each suite. The average ceiling height is 20 feet.

Improvements made by 1788 included physical plant upgrades, rehabilitating an abandoned second floor for an additional 13,000 square feet of office space, repointing and repainting the exterior, and creating fenced-in outside storage areas for certain tenants.

Buligo, which is based in Israel and has its U.S. office in Haverford, is a real estate investment firm with a portfolio of industrial parks, apartment buildings, hotels and shopping centers.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

