Police: 1 shot in possible road rage incident on I-295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a case of possible road rage in Harlem.Surveillance video shows motorcyclists surrounding a car, pulling the driver out and kicking him Tuesday afternoon on 127th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.The 63-year-old driver and his 35-year-old son were treated at the hospital, according to police.The suspects allegedly stole the victims' wallets and cellphones. The attack may have stemmed from a dispute between the driver and one of the motorcyclists, police said.So far, no attests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO