Hanover, MD

Police: 1 shot in possible road rage incident on I-295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard

By WEAA
weaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER, Md. (AP) — A driver was shot and wounded over the weekend in what police are calling a possible case of road rage on a Maryland highway. Maryland State Police say a man was...

www.weaa.org

FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Driver pulled from car, kicked and robbed in possible road rage incident in Harlem

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a case of possible road rage in Harlem.Surveillance video shows motorcyclists surrounding a car, pulling the driver out and kicking him Tuesday afternoon on 127th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.The 63-year-old driver and his 35-year-old son were treated at the hospital, according to police.The suspects allegedly stole the victims' wallets and cellphones. The attack may have stemmed from a dispute between the driver and one of the motorcyclists, police said.So far, no attests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Florida Woman Sentenced For Assaulting, Stabbing Ex-17-Year-Old Maryland Lover

A Florida woman has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for assaulting a teenager from Maryland with whom she was romantically involved, authorities said. Deriyan Woodson, 27, drove from Orlando, Florida to Maryland where she entered the 17-year-old's home, duct taped the victim's grandmother and proceeded to stab and assault the teenager with a handgun and kitchen knife on July 31, 2017.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
KRQE News 13

Grant County road rage incident ends in murder charges

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing murder charges after a fight turned into a shooting in Grant County. Silver City police say Joseph Trujillo was driving down a residential street in Bayard when he flipped off another driver – Jerimiah Mohr. Police say both pulled over to fight. Then Trujillo and a passenger […]
GRANT COUNTY, NM
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Complex

Former Virginia Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. CBS News reports Jacob Fracker, 30, a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer who was fired after his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress that was held on Jan. 6 to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WNYT

Cohoes road rage incident leads to heavy police presence in Albany

A road rage incident ended with a heavy police presence in the area of Western Avenue in Albany. State police tell NewsChannel 13 around 8:30 Wednesday night, officers responded to someone firing a BB gun at another car in Cohoes, hitting and injuring a woman. It turned into a road...
COHOES, NY

