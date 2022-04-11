Gwinnett city holding contest for creative playground design

Playground design contest (City of Duluth)

DULUTH — Do you want to slide down a dinosaur’s tail, climb in a tree house or swing from a pirate’s ship?

The city of Duluth is looking for creative designs for a piece of “playable art” for a downtown playground.

The winning design will receive $1,000 and display plaque at the project.

Creators of all ages are asked to submit their designs online.

