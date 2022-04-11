ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grulla, TX

CBP: Over 700 migrants apprehended over weekend

By Steven Masso
borderreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 700 migrants were apprehended this past weekend by U.S. Customs and Border Protection...

www.borderreport.com

Fox News

CBP seizes over $1M in meth at Texas border

Border Protection officers in Texas intercepted more than $1 million in methamphetamine that was being smuggled across the border from Mexico on Sunday, authorities said. The seizure happened at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. The bridge crosses the Rio Grande to connect northeastern Mexico with southeastern Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Migrants snap selfies at border after crossing into US

FIRST ON FOX: Migrants who crossed the southern border into the U.S. were spotted taking selfies in front of the unfinished border wall, as the crisis continues to rage. Fox News Digital traveled to Yuma, Arizona, with several members of the House Oversight Committee on Monday and Tuesday to take a look at the ongoing crisis at the southern border in crisis.
YUMA, AZ
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees including dozens of children who have fled Putin's bloody war are crammed into temporary camps at the Mexico border waiting to get into America after Biden promised to take in 100,000

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Mexico are sitting in a makeshift refuge at a Tijuana sports center as they wait to enter the United States, authorities said today. The facility was converted into a government shelter after some 400 Ukrainians - about 30 per cent of whom are children - arrived to the northern Mexican city over the weekend.
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Patrol Bracing for Overwhelming Increase in Biden Encouraged Illegal Border Crossings

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus issued the following statement concerning Biden's termination of Title 42: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it will terminate its Title 42 public health order effective May 23, 2022.  Pursuant to its Title 42 authority, the CDC has, since March 2020, required the expulsion of unauthorized single adults and family units arriving at the land borders in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.  The CDC’s Title 42 order, implemented at the height of the pandemic, is not a…
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Notorious Mexican Cartel Leader El Huevo Deported to the U.S.

Juan Trevino, more commonly known as El Huevo or “The Egg,” the suspected leader of a notorious drug cartel, has been deported to the United States by Mexican authorities. El Huevo’s arrest incited a number of armed attacks by the Northwestern Cartel against 22 military holds, 16 road blockades, and a U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo, one of the most violent parts of the country. Mexican authorities called in more than 700 military personnel to secure Nuevo Laredo. El Huevo has ties to the founders of the Los Zetas cartel, whose former leader, Heriberto Lazcano, aka “El Lazca,” was killed in October 2012 by soldiers in Mexico. “It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,” Rosa Rodriguez, Mexico's secretary of security, said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Biden's border crisis grows with 1,700 Ukrainian refugees waiting at Mexico border and hundreds of migrants being bussed into Texas with 'welcome bags' - seven weeks before end of Title 42 and 'mass migration event'

Migrants fleeing Ukraine are setting up camp on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border as asylum seekers desperately wait out the seven weeks left until Title 42 is lifted – but footage shows other migrants being released into the U.S. with 'welcome bags'. Hundreds of these Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION

