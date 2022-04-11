ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6CTr_0f62THhe00

(NEXSTAR) – Britney Spears has announced she is pregnant just months after her long-standing conservatorship was terminated.

In a post to Instagram Monday, the 40-year-old recounted how she lost “so much weight” before taking a trip to Maui “only to gain it back.”

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,'” Spears wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Britney Spears talks freedom in new video

She continued, saying that she won’t be out in public much to avoid the paparazzi and reflected on how, when she was previously pregnant, she “had perinatal depression.”

Perinatal depression occurs during or after pregnancy, according to the National Institute of Mental Health . Mothers experiencing perinatal depression may experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and fatigue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl2nM_0f62THhe00
Singer Britney Spears, center, and her sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the world premiere of “The Smurfs 2” at the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday, July 28, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Spears said. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears already has two sons – Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16 – with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, making this the first child for her and fiance Sam Asghari.

The singer was released from her conservatorship in November after nearly 14 years. Her father established the conservatorship when Spears was a 26-year-old new mother in 2008.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

The decision to terminate the conservatorship capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of it, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time in over a decade.

Among the allegations during the conservatorship was that Spears was unable to have children because an IUD had been implanted. It’s unclear whether or not that allegation was true but, after the conservatorship came to an end, Spears posted to Instagram saying she was “thinking about having another baby.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Woman steals dog, returns it in middle of night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested after a dog was stolen and later returned. On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police allege a female suspect – unknown to the victim  — took a dog from a Rome Township (Crawford County) residence. According to a PSP news release, the suspect loaded the dog into her […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Flasher pepper sprayed by teen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect wanted for indecent exposure. According to a PSP news release, a white male in a black minivan pulled up to a 16-year-old female. The male had the female come to the window. The male allegedly had his pants down and exposed himself. The female was […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Britney Spears
Glamour

Britney Spears's Ex Kevin Federline Had a Super Sweet Reaction to Her Pregnancy Reveal

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom the singer has two sons, has weighed in on the news that she's pregnant and expecting her third child. Federline's attorney, Mark Kaplan, told NBC News on Monday, April 11, that his client was “aware” of Spears's announcement. "He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together," Kaplan told the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Does Britney See Her Kids? Here’s Her Custody Agreement With K-Fed Amid Her Pregnancy

Click here to read the full article. Ever since her conservatorship began, Britney Spears’ custody of her kids with Kevin Federline has been subject to changes. It begs the question: Where does their custody agreement stand today? Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons together. The pair welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005. Their second son, Jayden James, was born in 2006. Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed in November 2016, just two months after the birth of their youngest child. The singer cited irreconcilable differences in her filing at the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Pregnancy Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Maya Devi

Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.
Page Six

Kevin Federline congratulates ex Britney Spears on pregnancy with Sam Asghari

One big, happy blended family. Kevin Federline wishes his ex-wife Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, well following the news that the couple are expecting their first child together. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” the former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News Monday. Federline, 44, was married to Spears, 40, from 2004 to 2007 and shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with the pop icon. The exes currently have a 70-30 custody agreement in the DJ’s favor, although Kaplan exclusively...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Stuck Together Through Thick and Thin

The year 2021 was huge for pop-icon Britney Spears. It was the year she become engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari and the year her 13-years-long conservatorship — which gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over almost every aspect of her life — was terminated. Now, just four months into 2022, the star is looking to have an even more exciting year, as she just announced she is expecting her first child with Asghari.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where will Britney Spears raise first child with fiancé Sam Asghari?

Congratulations are in order as Britney Spears is expecting her third child, which is her first with fiancé Sam Asghari. Where will the Toxic singer raise her new child?. Britney currently resides in a $7.4million (£5.7million) estate in Los Angeles called Thousand Oaks which she bought in 2015. The property is designed to emulate an Italian-style villa complete with 13,300 square feet of space, five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and 20 sprawling acres of private land.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourErie

Ohio man arrested in Erie for stealing van, placing child in dumpster

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms. Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. Millcreek Police were called […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy