ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

JOHN NEWBY: Communities can control small business success

By John Newby
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4n3d_0f62TGov00
John Newby

This week let’s start with a quote by Albert Einstein. He said, “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” Put another way, we must change our thinking of the past to realize and facilitate change within our community today.

After the past couple years which impacted many small businesses and communities, it is important we remind ourselves of the real and tangible value small business brings to our community.

Analyst Nick Rokke, of the Palm Beach Daily, recently indicated some astounding small business facts. Small businesses make up 99.7% of U.S. firms. They employ 49% of all Americans and create 64% of all new jobs. Stop, and let those figures sink in.

Prior to the last couple years, the locally owned business environment was generally favorable in most communities throughout the country. Government over time, and more recently with the help of COVID have become less favorable to small business. Even communities incorporating many of the proven tactics such as micro-TIFs, favorable tax rates, fewer regulations, city commitment and other initiatives to assist small businesses, are struggling to survive.

Rokke also points out, with fewer regulations, businesses can more accurately predict the future allowing them to hire more employees and expand. Competitive tax rates allow businesses to keep more of their profits creating a stronger small-medium business base in the community. Micro-TIFs provide targeted funds for targeted areas of your community. City commitment and leaders can instill confidence and support.

Why do I point out the above information? Now is the time for every community in America to focus their efforts inward and determine if their community is doing everything possible to support and build their local business base. Now is the time for your community to double down on efforts to assure small business growth. Now is the time to create an atmosphere of innovation, change, entrepreneurship, collaboration and synergy.

There can be many reasons why this may not be occurring in your community. It may be regional headwinds not seen in other portions of the country, such as being tied to oil prices. It may be local and state taxes coupled with regulation, such as we see in states like Illinois, New Jersey or California stifling growth. It might be a soft labor market where open positions are hard to fill. The list of economic reasons is practically endless.

In spite of the reasons above and others that we could add to the list, each community must take their future in their own hands. Be the future you wish to see.

If taxes are too high, offer tax incentives. If regulations are stifling, reduce regulations making start-ups easy and painless. If you haven’t taken advantage of micro-TIFs, look into it and see if that fits your community. You might be surprised.

If you have a tight labor market, provide tax incentives for hiring locals in lieu of out-of-town employees. For every issue, there seems to be an excuse. Don’t dwell on excuses, seek solutions overcoming your issues through creativity, innovation and a willingness to invest in local people.

Many communities invest major dollars in courting national businesses, not that this is always bad. Evaluate the long-term impact of those dollars on your community. In most cases, the long-term impact is much worse than we can imagine or realize. Not to mention, when times get tough, national chains know no loyalty and will leave.

Most importantly, while investing in small business, simultaneously invest in your downtown and the surrounding area. Not only are your downtowns the eyes into soul of your community, but national statistics also indicate investing dollars into your downtown bring the highest return (ROI) to your community.

When downtowns are left to deteriorate, you can assure other parts of the community will soon follow. You won’t see it overnight, it will be like a cancer or degenerative process that slowly infects the body until it is too weak to battle back. On the other hand, I have yet to see a rebuilt and vibrant downtown that hasn’t positively impacted the entire community.

Our downtowns are treasures, they link the past, present and future together. They are what drives small business growth throughout the entire community. They are what connects the young, middle aged and the mature. They are the future for those communities seeking answers to a better tomorrow.

John Newby, Pineville, Missouri is a nationally recognized publisher, a community, chamber, business and media consultant, and speaker. His “Building Main Street, not Wall Street” column is carried in communities around the country. The founder of Truly-Local, dedicated to assisting communities, their businesses and media to build synergies that create more vibrant communities. He can be reached at info@Truly-Localllc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

11 new hire traits to build a powerful team in the business

If you want to launch a growing business and be successful, it’s important to create a strong mission statement and surround yourself with folks who are willing to put in the work because they’re passionate about what they do. Business leaders should also look for people who can carry out core values and continue to foster a positive company culture that lives up to the brand that the founder envisions.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Manistee County, MI
Government
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
County
Manistee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Manistee County, MI
Business
Phys.org

How marketing managers can navigate the cultural contradictions of authenticity

Researchers from University of Wisconsin-Madison and Bucknell University published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that derives new insights for managing brand authenticity that diverges from conventional conceptualizations and recommended best practices. The article is authored by Craig Thompson and Ankita Kumar. Corporations increasingly seek to signal that...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

The Secret to Retaining Unhappy Customers and Empowering Happy Ones

Modern businesses can use all sorts of tools, including automation, to collect information about what customers think, want and do. Many companies unfortunately don’t tap all of the potential concealed within that data. Closing the feedback loop and creating a solid sequence of two-way communication can improve how happy customers are with you and empower your happy customers to be valuable ambassadors for your brand.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

5 female entrepreneurs share their tips for small business success

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. According to a report commissioned by American Express in 2019, there are approximately 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. One key element to these entrepreneurial accomplishments is having a mentor, according to a recent survey* of 1,013 female small business owners, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot. The survey also found that 3 out of 4 women entrepreneurs (75%) credited their mentor with the success of their business. And many, especially women of color, understand their importance as role models, with 39% of the women of color surveyed expressing interest in “inspiring other women” with their business. Eighty-two percent of these women also said they wanted their success to show others it is possible to overcome stigmas and social imbalances in order to be a successful business owner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Success#The Palm Beach Daily#Americans#Covid
MyTexasDaily

How Small Businesses Can Attract and Retain Employees

(Family Features) Small business administrators are typically among the most competent multi-taskers, but even the most talented jugglers occasionally end up with too many balls in the air. Attracting and retaining employees doesn’t have to be part of your juggling act; in fact, having the right team can make the rest of your business run smoother.
SMALL BUSINESS
Petoskey News Review

The importance of networking, and how it can benefit your small business

You have worked hard to put together a great business plan or you already have an operating business and now you are looking to take it to the next level … have you thought about who may be able to help you do it? Do you have a network of people you can reach out to? If have an existing business, you may already have relationships with clients but what about with your peers? Have you talked to others in the same industry or other industries in your local area? Are there other business owners in your market looking to also grow their business? Small business is about building relationships. How do you do that? Networking may be the answer and it has many benefits. Here are some:
PETOSKEY, MI
marketplace.org

The marketing CEO trying to bridge the pay gap for Black influencers

Social platforms like TikTok and Instagram have helped brands go viral, even in the midst of the pandemic. But BIPOC influencers who help those products take off aren’t always compensated the same by brands as their white counterparts, especially Black creators. According to a recent report from MSL and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
The Next Web

3 ways ecommerce brands can stay agile and adapt in uncertain times

Technological advances in marketing, logistics, and production have meant that companies big and small can benefit from the wider international market of suppliers and consumers. However, internationalization has also come with its own challenges. Global brands are more sensitive to global events that reverberate across their supply chains and reshape consumer habits.
ECONOMY
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
353
Followers
461
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy