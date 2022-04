Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to a reported house fire on Potter Hill Road in Port Crane. When FOX 40 arrived on scene, we were told it was a false alarm. Fire crews tell us there was a furnace malfunction, which produced a lot of smoke, but no flames. Firefighters say no one was inside the smoke-filled home at 135 Potter Hill Road in Port Crane.

PORT CRANE, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO