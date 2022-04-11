ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About 424,000 gallons of diluted sewage overflows into Manistee Lake

By Arielle Breen
(From left) Water in the Manistee Wastewater Treatment Plant's aeration basins bubble because of added air to the sewage to oxidize it, mixed with activated sludge. The gray tanks in the plant rotate sludge, which is solids and organic materials in the water stream. Coming out of the primary treatment portion of wastewater treatment. The heated bacteria in the tanks are broken down until they are organically inert.

UPDATE: This piece was updated at 3:29 p.m. on April 12, 2022 to include additional information about the current construction project involving the potential for future sanitary sewer overflows.

MANISTEE — A total of 424,000 gallons of diluted raw sewage was discharged into Manistee Lake last week, according to a final sanitary sewer overflow report issued by the Manistee Department of Public Works on Monday.

Manistee had a sanitary sewer overflow that started at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and concluded at 11 p.m. on Thursday, the report shows.

The overflow was due to the collection system being overloaded after 0.55 inches of rainfall was recorded.

Another overflow event previously took place on March 31. In that event, 630,000 gallons were discharged .

E. coli sample results

Five locations were sampled after the overflow and all Manistee Lake and Manistee River locations showed E. coli levels well below the maximum allowable limit of 300 counts per milliliter.

• Arthur Street Boat Launch 2 per 100 ml

• First Street Boat Launch 7 per 100 ml

• Ninth Street Boat Launch 2 per 100 ml

• Penny Park Boat Launch 13 per 100 ml

• Railroad location at Morton Salt 2 per 100 ml

A history of overflows

Because of the capacity and weather events like rainfall that bring an influx of wastewater, the Manistee Wastewater Treatment plant cannot always handle the extra wastewater.

In these situations, the excess untreated wastewater is discharged into Manistee Lake.

The plant is located at 50 Ninth St. and after a discharge, staff conducts sampling downstream for E. coli at five sites to ensure E. coli do not exceed 300 per ml.

Sanitary sewer overflow events are required to be reported to the public — but they are legal — the discharges are diluted and are not a new occurrence.

According to previous interviews with Manistee Department of Public Works director, Jeff Mikula, the overflows have been reported for the last 30 to 40 years.

The overflow details are reported to the city, health department and the state. The News Advocate also reports overflow event details.

In the past 30 years, Manistee has invested nearly $40 million to eliminate raw sewage discharges to the Manistee River.

The current ongoing three-part $19 million sewer conveyance project at the Manistee treatment plant would limit sanitary sewer overflows.

According to an emailed response from Rick Mohr, DPW deputy director, overflows could still happen after the work is complete.

"The retention basins that are being constructed will hold a total of 6 million gallons. If a rain event is large enough to where it fills the three tanks totaling 6 million gallons, we will overflow to the lake," Mohr explained. "The big difference is it will be partially treated and chlorinated. It would most likely take a 25, 50 or 100 year storm to cause an overflow."

The new construction would mean when the flows exceed what the plant can treat, flows would be tipped into three separate aboveground tanks where it can be stored until the flows reduce. When the plant has capacity again, wastewater workers can drain the tanks and run the flows through the treatment process.

The project is estimated to be completed by August.

The News Advocate

The News Advocate

