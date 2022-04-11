ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Man fatally hit by car outside Jackson-area motel

By Nathan Clark
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man died Friday night after being hit by a car outside a motel in Leoni Township. Rescue crews were called at 7:39 p.m. Friday, April 8, to the...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Jackson County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WDTN

Man hit-by-car hospitalized in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Troy Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, a man was hit by a car near the intersection of Troy Town Drive and West Main Street in Troy around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The man was taken to a local hospital reportedly […]
TROY, OH
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
UpNorthLive.com

Verdict for woman accused of Torch Lake boat ramp shooting

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Traffic Accident#Mi
Kalamazoo Gazette

Officers chased fleeing driver for an hour before crash near downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police chased a driver for nearly an hour on Monday night, and stretching into early Tuesday morning. A driver failed to stop when Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull the person over for a traffic violation near the intersection of River and Market streets in Comstock Township Monday, March 15, the sheriff’s office said.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy