Man fatally hit by car outside Jackson-area motel
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man died Friday night after being hit by a car outside a motel in Leoni Township. Rescue crews were called at 7:39 p.m. Friday, April 8, to the...www.mlive.com
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man died Friday night after being hit by a car outside a motel in Leoni Township. Rescue crews were called at 7:39 p.m. Friday, April 8, to the...www.mlive.com
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0