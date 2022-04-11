Kettering councilwoman hosting fundraiser benefitting Ukraine

Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kettering City Councilwoman Jyl Hall and members of the local Ukrainian community are hosting a fundraiser to provide emergency food for Ukrainians affected by the war.

Hall will be hosting a fundraiser with Ukrainian food, music and art at Polen Farm in Kettering on Wednesday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“By uniting the Ukrainian diaspora in our city with well-wishing Americans, we hope to be able to achieve our mission of saving precious lives, and bringing Ukraine closer to victory,” Anastasia Nagle, a Ukrainian currently living in Kettering, said.

The event will give people in the Dayton and Kettering areas to hear from the local Ukrainian community. Proceeds from the event will benefit World Central Kitchen, according to a release.

“The lack of access to food by Ukrainian refugees is severe right now,” Hall said. “It is especially concerning that half of the refugees are children. I am grateful that the local community has the opportunity to meet their Ukrainian neighbors who will share about their immediate family and friends’ experiences in Ukraine.”

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the event can be purchased here.

