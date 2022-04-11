Old Town shooting victim identified

UPDATE: Three people are killed during the last surge of gun violence in the Portland region.

Shootings Police have identified one of three people shot and killed in the Portland region late last week.

Jennifer Drain, 33, was killed in Old Town on Thursday, April 7. The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Drain died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

Shooting was one of three that left two dead and one wounded late Thursday and early Friday. The names of the other victims were not immediately released. One person was detained. No other suspect information was available.

In the most recent of those shootings, just before noon on April 8, multiple officers responded to Northwest Naito Parkway near the Burnside Bridge overpass on the report of a shooting. The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News someone has been detained "pending further investigation." Police said the man's injuries may be life-threatening.

According to police, despite life-saving measures, the victim died.

Officers detained one subject nearby pending further investigation.

A witness told a KOIN 6 News crew at the scene he thinks a homeless man was shot in the neck. The witness said he saw the shooter running away, dressed in all black with a ski mask, beanie and blue flip flops.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Det, Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 and reference case number 22-93596.

Before that, just after 10 p.m. on April 7, officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest Burnside Street and 6th Avenue. They locate a womman who had been shot and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but he did not survive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeff Sharpe at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Det. Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov. or 503-823-0418.

Burnside was closed between Northwest 5th and 7th avenues for the investigation.

Then, at 4:11 a.m. on April 8, Hillsboro police found a man dead in a parking lot after a shooting near Pacific University, the Hillsboro Medical Center and a tire store. Police describe the victim as a man in his late teens or early 20's laying in the parking lot.

A parking lot at 320 S.E. 10th Ave. was taped off for several hours while officials investigated. Police said no roadways were closed.

