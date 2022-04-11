ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Angellino’s Italian restaurant in Vernon closes; new tenant planned

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Angellino’s, the Italian restaurant at 346 Kelly Road in Vernon that opened in 1999, closed permanently. Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant/TNS

Angellino’s, the Italian restaurant at 346 Kelly Road in Vernon that opened in 1999, closed for good over the weekend.

The landlord, Victor Antico of Antico Management, confirmed the restaurant’s closure in a phone call Monday. Antico, who also is the landlord of the Holiday Inn Express next door, said a new tenant will open there in several months.

“There’s going to be a major renovation. They’re putting in about a half a million dollars into revamping, putting in an outdoor patio, new everything, a second bar,” Antico said. “It’s going to be a tavern-style restaurant.”

Angellino’s patrons gathered on social media to mourn the restaurant’s passing. On its Facebook page, the restaurant posted a farewell:

“The End of an Era. To all of our family and friends and our loyal customers that we have met over the last 22 years, it’s been a wonderful journey. Thank you to every person who came here and to me you are all my friends. We have been here for proposals, showers, rehearsal dinners, weddings, anniversaries, funerals, elections and more. I hope you will fondly remember all the wonderful and crazy fun times here and yet some sad ones over the years. Many wonderful people have passed that I knew from coming here and they will always carry a special place in my heart. It was a hell of a good run and I thank you all and love you for making myself and my wonderful staff feel so special. I’ll miss you and eating at Angellino’s.”

A message left with Angellino’s was not immediately returned.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

