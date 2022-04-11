ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut legislature set to extend 3 of Gov. Lamont’s original COVID executive orders

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

At a time when some thought that Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders were a thing of the past, the state legislature is poised to extend three of the original orders that will expire this Friday.

The orders have already been codified into law, and the legislature will be voting on short-term extensions of those laws until June 30.

Why are the extensions needed?

While the number of hospitalizations and infections have dropped sharply from the peak, the COVID pandemic is not over.

The most high-profile reminders that the pandemic continues is that it has reached the state’s top leaders.

Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive last week, while Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive Sunday from a rapid self-test.

“She is feeling well,’' said Adam Joseph, Bysiewicz’s chief of staff. “Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz will isolate at home for the next five days, and will not be attending any in-person events this week.’'

Lamont has been holding press conferences via Zoom, rather than in-person.

“I tested negative today, which is great,’' Lamont told reporters Monday. “Susan was not happy that she tested positive first thing this morning. There is community spread. ... That said, we’re vaccinated. We’re not going to the hospital. ... I hope we’re done with this in the next month or so, but time will tell.’'

Lamont added, “Today, I think I’m 98%. Some of you may doubt that.” He said he would start making public appearances “probably in the next couple of days.’’

These are the three executive orders, codified as short-term laws, that are being extended:

Housing for the homeless

One of the three extensions would authorize the state to continue providing non-congregate housing to the homeless and other at-risk residents so that they are not placed into close quarters in bunk beds in shelters that can easily lead to the spread of COVID-19. The state has already received millions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA, to carry out the program. The funding provides for housing to allow people in need of housing to be spaced apart and thus at lower risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

The state health commissioner, public safety commissioner and budget director are key players in arranging the housing and seeking reimbursement from the federal government.

Vaccination information

Another extension would allow the state’s public health department to disclose a person’s vaccination status to school nurses, local health directors and others as some residents have lost their vaccination cards.

“This order permits health care providers to properly administer booster shots by making a person’s vaccine information readily available even if the person has misplaced their original vaccination card,’' according to a summary sent to legislators. “It also permits school nurses and local health directors to access a person’s vaccination status to properly respond to any COVID outbreaks within their jurisdiction.’'

House Republican leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford said Republicans want to make sure that access to the vaccination database is restricted.

“That could draw some ‘no’ votes because there are general concerns to make sure that it’s limited to health care providers — like nurses and doctors — versus health districts,’' Candelora said in an interview. “If I went and got my vaccine at Walgreens, my doctor’s office doesn’t necessarily have a record of that. It would enable these third-party providers to have access to verify whether or not I’ve been vaccinated. ... I don’t believe the health districts should need access to that information. I do think it’s helpful for doctors’ offices to be able to verify so they’re not double-vaccinating people.’'

Nurses aides

A third extension allows officials to suspend various requirements for temporary nurses’ aides and allow them to keep practicing their profession because their skills are in high demand at nursing homes and other facilities.

The order allows the state public health commissioner “to adopt, amend, implement, suspend, and revoke training, competency, scope of practice and temporary hiring policies concerning temporary nurse aides and grant a registration to an individual as a temporary nurse aide who complies with the policies adopted,’' a summary states.

Lamont said in his original order that the nurse’s aide program is “successful in providing critically needed health care services and addressing statewide health care resource constraints, while also demonstrating the potential of an additional workforce development pipeline into traditional licensed health care professions.’'

When will this happen?

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday, and the Senate is also expected to vote this week.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

Comments / 12

Kempka
2d ago

This is the very reason for all the false flag high profile reports. It's all about extending emergency powers and the continued abuse of executive authority. This is the very reason dramatic change needs to take place in Hartford in November. Corruption and tyranny is an insidious combination.

Reply
23
John
2d ago

Welcome to AMERIKA, Soviet style. Don't worry about the Ukraine. We got worse problems here. When they manifest to full fruition here, Ukraine will look like a Cub Scout picnic by comparison. Imagine 50 Ukraines right here. This country will fold up like a cheap suit so fast.

Reply
5
chaosmomof4
2d ago

Anyone notice that every time this ridiculous bill is getting ready to expire the percentage is positive Covid rates go up?!?!? Just me seeing this??? Folks can’t be that blind right?

Reply
4
