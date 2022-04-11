ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Man faces narcotics, child endangerment charges after baby found in Vernon drug factory

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A 27-year-old who police said was running a drug factory out of the Vernon apartment he shared with a baby faces narcotics and child endangerment charges.

Marvin “T” Henry of 100 West St. was arrested on a half-dozen charges, including operating a drug factory and risk of injury to a minor, after police searched his home on April 4, police said. He posted $250,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Rockville on April 19.

Police said they found about 42 grams, or 1.5 ounces, of powdered fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, about 75 grams, or 2.5 ounces, of both powdered and crack cocaine and prescription narcotics pills.

In addition, they found packaging material, scales and other items that police said would “facilitate a drug factory operation.” Some of the drug paraphernalia was in common spaces of the apartment, police said.

Investigators also found an infant living in the apartment, which they said led to the endangerment charge.

In addition to that and the drug factory charge, Henry was charged with three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, (one count for the fentanyl, one for the cocaine and one for the prescription drugs) and with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

A regional team of officers called East Central Narcotics conducted the investigation. The task force has members from the Vernon, Manchester, South Windsor and Glastonbury police departments.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in those towns is asked to call the task force at 860-645-5548.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

