Acadia Parish, LA

Two arrested in connection with string of burglaries in Acadia Parish

KATC News
 2 days ago
Deputies in Acadia Parish have arrested two men in connection with a string of burglaries in the parish.

APSO says during the month of March, deputies investigated a string of burglaries and thefts in the Northeast portion of the parish.

These investigations led to the arrest of two men, 23-year-old Cody Manes of Church Point and 47-year-old Todd Tweedel of Church Point.

Deputies say they solved five burglaries and two thefts as a result of these arrests. They also believe that the two were involved in other burglaries and thefts as well.

Deputies are continuing their effort to resolve those cases as well, APSO says.

Manes was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on three counts of burglary and two counts of theft. Tweedel was arrested for two counts of burglary.

Both remain in the Acadia Parish Jail.

