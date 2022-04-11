NILE Merit Heifer program accepting applications

The NILE Merit Heifer program is accepting applications for 2022-23 participation. The program is a live-animal scholarship, meaning the recipients are given a young, live heifer calf. The objective is to help youth get a start in the beef cattle business and gain knowledge about the beef industry.

Program participants are chosen based on merit, future goals and ability to care for the animal. Members of 4-H or FFA who are 12-16 years old may apply. Applicants are not limited to Montana residents.

During the program duration, participants are responsible for care-taking, record keeping, breeding and bringing the heifer back one year later to the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo. The class of merit heifer recipients competes for best phenotype, top showman honors, best record book, best interview and overall top herdsman.

The program is also seeking those interested in donating a heifer calf for the upcoming year.

Applications and a link to the YouTube video must be received no later than 4 p.m. June 30. The 2023 recipients will be announced in late summer. Applications are available online at www.thenile.org/p/events/livestock/meritheifer .

For more information, contact Shelby at shelby@thenile.org or call the NILE Office at 406-256-2499.