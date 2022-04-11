ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NILE Merit Heifer program accepting applications

The NILE Merit Heifer program is accepting applications for 2022-23 participation. The program is a live-animal scholarship, meaning the recipients are given a young, live heifer calf. The objective is to help youth get a start in the beef cattle business and gain knowledge about the beef industry.

Program participants are chosen based on merit, future goals and ability to care for the animal. Members of 4-H or FFA who are 12-16 years old may apply. Applicants are not limited to Montana residents.

During the program duration, participants are responsible for care-taking, record keeping, breeding and bringing the heifer back one year later to the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo. The class of merit heifer recipients competes for best phenotype, top showman honors, best record book, best interview and overall top herdsman.

The program is also seeking those interested in donating a heifer calf for the upcoming year.

Applications and a link to the YouTube video must be received no later than 4 p.m. June 30. The 2023 recipients will be announced in late summer. Applications are available online at www.thenile.org/p/events/livestock/meritheifer .

For more information, contact Shelby at shelby@thenile.org or call the NILE Office at 406-256-2499.

Lake County Leader

Guest column: Follow the science, law regarding wolves

Idaho and Montana’s successful recovery of the gray wolf was a significant achievement in species conservation. In less than 10 years, not only were biological recovery targets for gray wolves met, they were exceeded. Unfortunately, delisting of the wolf has been mired in politics rather than informed by science. Last month, Interior Sec. Deb Haaland authored an editorial, devoid of facts but flushed with alarmist rhetoric, perpetuating the false narrative that Idaho and Montana’s wildlife management policies are driving gray wolves to extinction. What’s more, the secretary disregarded both the spirit and procedure of the Endangered Species Act by explicitly...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Senior Center Calendars

Polson The Polson Senior Center, located at 504 Third Ave. E., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Lunch is available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Memberships (age 50-plus) are available for $15 per year on a voluntary basis. Individuals and small groups are always welcome to lounge, work puzzles, read, play card or board games, billiards, etc. Call us with your questions at 406-883-4735, or email us at polsonseniorcenter@gmail.com. Activities Exercise class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (low impact; seated, if desired) Bridge: Postponed. Normally Tuesday and Friday. Call or come in to get on...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Arlee librarian honored for commitment to college prep

Arlee Public Schools librarian Deanne Smith recently was named Montana’s GEAR UP 7-12 Professional of the Year for her dedication to delivering services focused on growing a college-bound culture at the school district Her dedication to student success is reflected in her work with programs focused on developing reading skills, improving student engagement and providing quality tutoring. Additionally, she is viewed as a leader among Montana GEAR UP’s stakeholders for her commitment to excellence and “can do” approach to creating opportunities for students. Montana GEAR UP promotes the idea that postsecondary education is possible for all Montana students, regardless of economic background. The program supports schools, students and their families to increase students’ college and career readiness through academic preparedness, postsecondary planning and financial aid knowledge so that they may succeed in their education beyond high school.
ARLEE, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson’s Xavier Fisher receives leadership award

Polson High School senior Xavier Fisher recently was awarded the Today's Achievers, Tomorrow's Leaders award sponsored by Logan Health and the Lake County Leader. The accolade is given to Lake County students nominated by their schools or community members, in recognition of leaders who inspire others and make a difference in their communities. “Xavier is a great student, great athlete, but most importantly a great person,” wrote Polson High School assistant principal Ethan Bucarey in nominating Fisher. As both a teacher’s aide and an office aide, Bucarey said, “He is always willing to work, to help out anyone who needs it....
POLSON, MT
