Clarks Summit, PA

Dietrich Theater plans ‘Meet the Screenwriter’ event

 4 days ago
Have you ever wondered how an idea for a movie becomes a film? An important person in the film making process is the screenwriter. On Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m.,the Dietrich Theater will present Playing with Beethoven: Meet the Screenwriter event, which is part of the Dietrich’s Spring 2022 Film Festival. Screenwriter of the movie Playing with Beethoven, Catherine Shefski will introduce the film and will stay for a Q & A after its showing.

Tickets to the movie event are $8.50 each and include the film’s showing.”Playing with Beethoven,” an inspirational film about life, love and music, tells the story of Josh, ac lassical piano student focused on winning the biggest competition of his life. At the completion he encounters a free-spirited jazz pianist who distracts him to better her chances of winning.

She lures him away from the practice room for a magical night and ends up teaching Josh that life, like his music, is all about taking risks.

Former Tunkhannock resident, Catherine (Remus) Shefski studied piano at Smith College and New England Conservatory after graduating from Tunkhannock Area High School in 1974.

Inspired by her piano students at The Music Studio in Clarks Summit, she wrote “Playing With Beethoven,” which was directed by Jenn Page and shot in Los Angeles using live musical performances.

The film was featured in festivals including Urban World (NYC), The Women’s Film Festival (Phila), and Dances With Films (LA) before it was released to theaters and streaming platforms in November 2021. It will receive its first International Screening in Israel at the Cinema Holon festival celebrating youth in music later this year. Most recently, her screenplay, Serenade, has been announced the Grand Prize winner in the 2021 Set In Philadelphia Screenplay Contest.

Catherine has taught screenwriting workshops at the Dietrich Theater, Temple University Extension Division, and to teens through Philadelphia’s Mighty Writers program. She has also worked with several authors on screenplay adaptations of their books, telling uplifting stories that inspire and entertain. Catherine currently resides in Philadelphia with her husband.

According to Dietrich Theater founding Cultural Director Margie Young, “We are delighted to be showing Playing with Beethoven in our Spring Film Festival. To see Catherine’s progression from teaching screenwriting at the Dietrich years ago to now showing her movie on the Dietrich’s silver screen, it’s truly exciting to bear witness to a dream of hers coming true.”

In addition to the Friday, April 15 event, Playing with Beethoven will also be shown at the Dietrich on April 19 at 2:30 p.m. and April 24 at noon. Tickets are $8.50 each. Tickets to the special event and additional film showings are available at DietrichTheater.com, at the theater’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3.

