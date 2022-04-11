ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New Hampshire Supreme Court may take over redistricting amid intra-GOP impasse

By Ryan King
 2 days ago

T he Supreme Court of New Hampshire is threatening to take control of the state's redistricting process, setting itself up as an arbiter in one of the country's most contentious intraparty brawls over congressional maps.

New Hampshire's high court argued it needed to take over a lower court case challenging the state over its failure to pass a congressional map to expedite the judicial process. The court announced its intent to appoint Nate Persily as a special master to provide guidance and potentially draw the map.

"We take this supervisory action because the case is one in which “the parties desire and the public need requires, a speedy determination of the important issues in controversy," the high court wrote . "Our exercise of original jurisdiction here is consistent with prior redistricting and election cases."

State Democrats sued the New Hampshire secretary of state late last month after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a map from the Republican state Legislature he argued was too partisan. New Hampshire's congressional maps, for its two districts, have been largely the same since redistricting after the 1880 census. But with Republicans in full control of state government, lawmakers in Concord sought to draw a map for the 1st Congressional District, along the Atlantic Coast, which would make it far more difficult for Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas to win reelection.

With no map in place, the plaintiffs argued the federal districts had been "unconstitutionally malapportioned" and noted the Republican deadlock blew past the March 31 “crossover” date. This means that it is too late for a new map to clear the Legislative process during a normal session, the plaintiffs contended .

The Hillsborough County Superior Court had previously been tasked with overseeing the case, which was filed on March 31. Now that the state's high court has seized the case, it will begin hearing oral arguments on May 4, and the special master will make his recommendation on May 24, about a week before candidates begin filing for their races on June 1.

Persily is a professor of law at Stanford Law School who has been tasked by courts with drawing congressional maps in several states over the past decade-plus. The court gave the parties involved until April 25 to raise any objections against his appointment. The move marks a rare intervention of the state's Supreme Court in redistricting cases. But the standstill between Sununu and his fellow state Republicans has seemingly forced the court's hand.

"In prior cases, this court did not assume actual redistricting responsibility until after the legislature had recessed without having enacted a redistricting plan," the court noted. "Those cases recognized, however, that the court’s schedule also needed to account for the Secretary of State’s schedule, including the time required for him to prepare, print, and distribute ballots."

Sununu and Republican legislators have been at odds for months over how the state should apportion its federal districts. Reeling from a decade in which the party has only managed to control at least one of the seats on two occasions since the last round of congressional line-drawing, Republican legislators want a safe seat. Sununu, on the other hand, has maintained the state should leave both of the state's two congressional seats at least mildly competitive so that the party can pursue them both.

He rejected their bid to skew the 1st District, held by Pappas, in favor of Republicans and cement a guaranteed 1-1 partisan split. Instead, he's offered a map that makes the 1st District slightly more favorable to the GOP but still competitive overall. So far, his party has shown no signs of relenting, and the Republican Legislature lacks the votes to override his veto. In its order, the court left the door open for state Republicans to work through their differences.

"Our invocation of jurisdiction over this case in no way precludes the legislature from enacting a redistricting plan," the court declared. "We will terminate this proceeding if a congressional reapportionment plan is validly enacted at any time prior to the close of this case."

New Hampshire is one of three states that lacks a legally binding congressional map, joining Florida and Missouri — both of which are sorting through intra-Republican Party melees of their own. About a dozen other states are in litigation over their maps. New Hampshire congressional primaries are slated to take place in September.

