Wilmerding, PA

Crews battle fire at home in Wilmerding

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
WILMERDING, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Wilmerding Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:17 p.m. along Miller Street.

Fire officials told Channel 11 the fire started in the walls.

“The fire seemingly started in the basement. Fire crawled up the interior walls and went up through the ceiling, an attic,” said neighbor James Sampson.

Sampson said the family is rattled, but OK. He also told us their dog also made it out safely.

There’s no word on any injuries yet.

We have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

