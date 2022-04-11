ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

Northbound I-95 shut down in White Marsh due to crash

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
UPDATE: All lanes have now been reopened.

Original story below…

——

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in White Marsh.

The crash was reported at around 3:45 p.m. along northbound I-95 past the White Marsh Boulevard exit.

All four northbound lanes have been shut down and injuries are being reported.

Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area.

